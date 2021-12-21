Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Dec. 21

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Jason, a teaching assistant, started a “math bake-off”;

Kaitlyn, a medical student, has moved 12 times and may well move again; and

Amy, an engineering manager, got to read as many books as she could carry. Amy is a 14-day champ with winnings of $571,200.

Jeopardy! round

SPORTS NICKNAMES

GEOLOGY

NEW ORLEANS: NEWS CLUES

STOCKS, SYMBOLICALLY

GO HOME

SHAKESPEARE, YOU’RE DRUNK

Scores going into DJ: Amy $10,600, Kaitlyn $2,600, Jason $200.

DD1 – $600 – GEOLOGY – The same substance may crystallize in 2 forms, like these 2 forms of carbon: one was first converted to the other in a lab in 1955 (Jason lost the table limit of $1,000. Ken did mention the maximum amount Jason could wager, which we hadn’t been hearing in similar situations during the Professors Tournament.)

Double Jeopardy!

SANTASIA

TV CHARACTERS’ OCCUPATIONS

FALSE ADVERTISING?

PEOPLE IN HISTORY

OPERA

GO GET “EM”

Jason tried to stay within range of Amy, but in the late stages Amy pulled away and couldn’t be caught, leading into FJ at $28,000 vs. $10,400 for Jason and $3,000 for Kaitlyn.

DD2 – $1,600 – OPERA – One of the librettists of this Puccini opera went to Nagasaki to help set the scene more accurately (Jason doubled to $4,400.)

DD3 – $2,000 – PEOPLE IN HISTORY – Gold found on his land in 1848 ruined this California man; people destroyed his property looking for more & by 1852 he was bankrupt (Amy won $5,000 from her score of $12,600 vs. $5,600 for Jason. Ken noted this bet size was more than $4,000 so she must have felt “more confident than normal”.)

Final Jeopardy!

3-NAMED WOMEN – Not primarily known as a suffragist, in 1879 she became the 1st female resident of Concord, Mass. to register in local elections

Only Amy was correct and has still missed just one FJ clue during her run. She added $7,000 to win with $35,000 for a 15-day total of $606,200.

Odds and Ends

Judging the writers: They apparently thought Al Bundy being a shoe salesman was a more obscure TV character occupation than that seen on “Lupin”, a Netflix show about a “gentleman thief” that debuted this year with 10 episodes.

Ken’s Korner: He was amazed by Steffi Graf’s ability to levitate a tennis racket and wondered if Jason’s $17 wager on FJ was a “Cornell math joke”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are graphite and diamond? DD2 – What is “Madam Butterfly”? DD3 – Who was Sutter? FJ – Who was Louisa May Alcott?

