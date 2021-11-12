Werewolf 167: What We Do in the Shadows – FINALE

Now your hope and compassion is gone

Guillermo entered the living room and saw the dead werewolf on the floor.

“Oh my,” he said. He lifted the werewolf’s legs by the ankles. “Little help?”

Mister Sparkle nodded and grabbed the werewolf’s upper torso underneath the arms. Grunting and straining, Sparkle and Guillermo dragged the dead lycanthrope into the back yard and dropped him on the lawn.

“Thanks, I’ll dig a hole later,” Guillermo said.

Mister Sparkle looked up at the sky, where the stars were disappearing into the faintest hints of an autumn dawn. “It’s going to be over soon,” he said.

“You’re absolutely right,” Guillermo said, pulling a knife from his coat.

Mister Sparkle has died. He was the TOWN INVESTIGATOR.

“I guess I’m going to need two holes,” Guillermo said, tossing the bloody knife onto the grass. “But I’m not done yet.” He marched back into the house with grim intent.

Roles

Town-Aligned – Town wins when all threats are eliminated

1 Coffin Maker (Jailer) – Each night phase, the coffin maker nails one player into a coffin. They are protected from any night actions, and cannot perform any night action while they are sealed in the coffin. They can’t target themselves, and can’t target the same player twice in a row.

– Each night phase, the coffin maker nails one player into a coffin. They are protected from any night actions, and cannot perform any night action while they are sealed in the coffin. They can’t target themselves, and can’t target the same player twice in a row. 1 Wolf Hunter (Investigator) – Each night phase, the investigator chooses one other player to investigate. They will get a result of either Wolf or Not Wolf. Guillermo (SK) will thus read as Not Wolf.

– Each night phase, the investigator chooses one other player to investigate. They will get a result of either Wolf or Not Wolf. Guillermo (SK) will thus read as Not Wolf. 11 2 Townsfolk – No additional powers. You’re just trying to get the Familiar job and maybe work your way up to eternal life just like anybody else.

Scum-Aligned

3 Werewolves – The Wolves share a private chat, which they use to talk amongst themselves and scheme against Town, day or night. Each night, wolves will choose one player to kill. As long as there is one unimpeded wolf, they may carry out this night action. Wolves win when the SK is dead and their numbers are equal to Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this).

– The Wolves share a private chat, which they use to talk amongst themselves and scheme against Town, day or night. Each night, wolves will choose one player to kill. As long as there is one unimpeded wolf, they may carry out this night action. Wolves win when the SK is dead and their numbers are equal to Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this). 1 Guillermo de la Cruz (Serial Killer) – If Guillermo is the last familiar standing, surely they’ll have to make him a vampire! Right?! Each night, Guillermo chooses one player to kill. He wins when all other players are eliminated.

The Game

If you have any questions at all, feel free to message Nate or Goat on discord.

The game consists of Day and Night phases. During the Day, there will be a post here at the Avocado in which you may speak freely amongst yourselves. Together, you will vote on a player to remove from the game (or “day kill” for short).

The Day phase will end either at the pre-designated Twilight time, or when more than 50% of remaining players have voted for the same person. Whichever event triggers twilight, all game-related conversation should stop immediately.

The Night phase begins immediately after the result of the Day’s vote is posted. During this time, those with night actions (wolves, SK, jailer, investigator) will submit these actions to me in a private chat.

Day Phases will be roughly 36 hours and Night Phases will be roughly 12 hours. I will tag you all to alert you when a new day has begun.

Special thanks to Goat for co-modding and providing the flavor text.

Important Rules

No Editing or Deleting Comments for Any Reason – This includes typos, double posts, posting something in the wrong thread, etc. Double check your comment before you hit Post.

– This includes typos, double posts, posting something in the wrong thread, etc. Double check your comment before you hit Post. Do not quote anything said in the private chats directly in the day threads. You may paraphrase, but copying and pasting a role description, for example, is not allowed.

As mentioned above, all game-related conversation must stop when twilight happens, whether or not a mod is around to call it.

Do not discuss the game outside the game threads.

There will be an official Vote Thread (usually the first comment of the day). Only votes in the Vote Thread will be counted.

If the vote is tied at Twilight, one of the tied players will be eliminated randomly.

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement. Try to make at least a few game related posts each game day.

Roleplay is encouraged, but isn’t required.

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

VT Message: “You are Vanilla Town. Your only power is your voice and your vote. Town wins when the Serial Killer and all Wolves are eliminated.”

Spreadsheet

Vote Spreadsheet

The spreadsheet will have the most up to date vote count, though I’ll also update the count in the vote thread as often as I can.

If you’re in the document, you’ll show up as a random anonymous animal to anyone else viewing the document (including me), even if you’re signed into a google account. So you can open it without worrying about anyone seeing your IRL info.

Players

DourifLeMoko – WEREWOLF Chum Joely – VANILLA TOWN Smokey – VANILLA TOWN Mr Glitch – VANILLA TOWN Forever1267 – VANILLA TOWN Kierkegaardless – WEREWOLF Lindsay – VANILLA TOWN Mac – VANILLA TOWN Jake – VANILLA TOWN Emm – WEREWOLF Cop Indy – VANILLA TOWN Queequeg Narrowstrife – VANILLA TOWN Jude Flubba – COFFIN MAKER Mister Sparkle – WOLF HUNTER

Twilight will be whenever you hit Autokill

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

Day 4

Day 5

