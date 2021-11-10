Werewolf 167: What We Do in the Shadows – Day 4

Don’t ever talk with your eyes

Chum Joely sat in an overstuffed chair and glared at the other familiar candidates congregated in the dusty living room. Their numbers were rapidly dwindling.

He wanted to be selected as the new familiar, sure, but mostly he just wanted to live. Nandor and the other vampires didn’t seem to care about the deaths at all, if anything the vampires were encouraging the slaughter. Should he flee? Should he stay and fight?

Then he remembered: the coffin maker! That Muppet told everyone of his occupation. It had cost him his life, but … what if some of his coffins were still in the house? Chum could climb into one to protect himself, and when dawn arrived, he would be the last familiar standing! Going off on his own looking for the coffins was a risk, but so was staying here with the rest of these psychopaths.

In a moment when he thought nobody was looking, Chum slipped away into a dark corridor. Confident he wasn’t seen, he started exploring the mansion. The place was twisted and huge, and he soon found himself lost. What floor was he on? He couldn’t remember how many stairs he had gone up and down. There were weird noises everywhere. His eyes couldn’t adjust to the darkness.

Alone in a cold black room, Chum pulled out his cell phone and turned on the flashlight. He quickly saw he wasn’t alone. Something else was there with him.

Something furry. Something growly. And it wasn’t alone.

Chum Joely has died. He was VANILLA TOWNSFOLK.

Guillermo walked around the living room with a tray, offering appetizers to the group of guests.

He held out the tray to Smokey. “Sausage roll?”

“Don’t you have any vegan options?” Smokey asked.

“Oh,” Guillermo said, blushing. “There’s cheese, but I guess you can’t have that either, I suppose?”

“Absolutely not.”

“How about … these crackers?”

Smokey sniffed at the offered tray. “Are they gluten-free?” he asked.

“Absolutely,” Guillermo said. “I’m pretty sure. No, wait, I’m totally sure.”

Smokey shrugged and popped a cracker into his mouth. He quickly began coughing and clutching at his throat. He collapsed onto all fours and spit crumbs onto the dusty carpet. His eyes bled as his flesh began to bubble and melt.

“GLUUUUUUUTENNNNN!!” Smokey shrieked as he dissolved into a puddle of molten goo.

Guillermo gave a sly look to the camera and smiled. “Oops,” he said with a sarcastic shrug.

Smokey has died. He was VANILLA TOWNSFOLK.

Roles

Town-Aligned – Town wins when all threats are eliminated

1 Coffin Maker (Jailer) – Each night phase, the coffin maker nails one player into a coffin. They are protected from any night actions, and cannot perform any night action while they are sealed in the coffin. They can’t target themselves, and can’t target the same player twice in a row.

– Each night phase, the coffin maker nails one player into a coffin. They are protected from any night actions, and cannot perform any night action while they are sealed in the coffin. They can’t target themselves, and can’t target the same player twice in a row. 1 Wolf Hunter (Investigator) – Each night phase, the investigator chooses one other player to investigate. They will get a result of either Wolf or Not Wolf. Guillermo (SK) will thus read as Not Wolf.

– Each night phase, the investigator chooses one other player to investigate. They will get a result of either Wolf or Not Wolf. Guillermo (SK) will thus read as Not Wolf. 11 4 Townsfolk – No additional powers. You’re just trying to get the Familiar job and maybe work your way up to eternal life just like anybody else.

Scum-Aligned

3 2 Werewolves – The Wolves share a private chat, which they use to talk amongst themselves and scheme against Town, day or night. Each night, wolves will choose one player to kill. As long as there is one unimpeded wolf, they may carry out this night action. Wolves win when the SK is dead and their numbers are equal to Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this).

– The Wolves share a private chat, which they use to talk amongst themselves and scheme against Town, day or night. Each night, wolves will choose one player to kill. As long as there is one unimpeded wolf, they may carry out this night action. Wolves win when the SK is dead and their numbers are equal to Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this). 1 Guillermo de la Cruz (Serial Killer) – If Guillermo is the last familiar standing, surely they’ll have to make him a vampire! Right?! Each night, Guillermo chooses one player to kill. He wins when all other players are eliminated.

The Game

If you have any questions at all, feel free to message Nate or Goat on discord.

The game consists of Day and Night phases. During the Day, there will be a post here at the Avocado in which you may speak freely amongst yourselves. Together, you will vote on a player to remove from the game (or “day kill” for short).

The Day phase will end either at the pre-designated Twilight time, or when more than 50% of remaining players have voted for the same person. Whichever event triggers twilight, all game-related conversation should stop immediately.

The Night phase begins immediately after the result of the Day’s vote is posted. During this time, those with night actions (wolves, SK, jailer, investigator) will submit these actions to me in a private chat.

Day Phases will be roughly 36 hours and Night Phases will be roughly 12 hours. I will tag you all to alert you when a new day has begun.

Special thanks to Goat for co-modding and providing the flavor text.

Important Rules

No Editing or Deleting Comments for Any Reason – This includes typos, double posts, posting something in the wrong thread, etc. Double check your comment before you hit Post.

– This includes typos, double posts, posting something in the wrong thread, etc. Double check your comment before you hit Post. Do not quote anything said in the private chats directly in the day threads. You may paraphrase, but copying and pasting a role description, for example, is not allowed.

As mentioned above, all game-related conversation must stop when twilight happens, whether or not a mod is around to call it.

Do not discuss the game outside the game threads.

There will be an official Vote Thread (usually the first comment of the day). Only votes in the Vote Thread will be counted.

If the vote is tied at Twilight, one of the tied players will be eliminated randomly.

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement. Try to make at least a few game related posts each game day.

Roleplay is encouraged, but isn’t required.

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

VT Message: “You are Vanilla Town. Your only power is your voice and your vote. Town wins when the Serial Killer and all Wolves are eliminated.”

Spreadsheet

Vote Spreadsheet

The spreadsheet will have the most up to date vote count, though I’ll also update the count in the vote thread as often as I can.

If you’re in the document, you’ll show up as a random anonymous animal to anyone else viewing the document (including me), even if you’re signed into a google account. So you can open it without worrying about anyone seeing your IRL info.

Players

DourifLeMoko Chum Joely Smokey Mr Glitch Forever1267 Kierkegaardless Lindsay Mac Jake Emm Cop Indy Queequeg Narrowstrife Jude Flubba Mister Sparkle

Twilight will be at 10pm Eastern / 7pm Pacific on Thursday, November 11.

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

