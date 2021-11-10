The Beatles Song Tournament Round 2

After the monster of (the two parts of) that round, let’s see what made it through!

Round 1 Results

Match 1: “Something” (47) vs. “Blackbird” (35)

Match 2: “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (61) vs. “The End” (18)

Match 3: “Penny Lane” (45) vs. “You Never Give Me Your Money” (36)

Match 4: “Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band” (44) vs. “And Your Bird Can Sing” (38)

Match 5: “Let It Be” (51) vs. “Nowhere Man” (35)

Match 6: “Norwegian Wood” (45) vs. “Help!” (38)

Match 7: “Hey Jude” (54) vs. “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” (34)

Match 8: “Paperback Writer” (62) vs. “Love Me Do” (19)

Match 9: “Ticket to Ride” (61) vs. “I Feel Fine” (16)

Match 10: “All You Need Is Love” (43) vs.”Twist and Shout” (38)

Match 11: “I’m Looking Through You” (46) vs. “I Want To Tell You” (17)

Match 12: “Got To Get You Into My Life” (44) vs. “Taxman” (29)

Match 13: “With a Little Help From My Friends” (66) vs. “Rocky Raccoon” (18)

Match 14: “In My Life” (59) vs. “Happiness is a Warm Gun” (21)

Match 15: “Eleanor Rigby” (54) vs. “Day Tripper” (29)

Match 16: “I Am The Walrus” (49) vs. “Lady Madonna” (28)

Match 17: “Julia” (30) vs. “Everybody’s Got Something To Hide Except Me And My Monkey” (29)

Match 18: “Hey Bulldog” (42) vs. “Octopus’s Garden” (25)

Match 19: “Here Comes The Sun” (71) vs. “If I Needed Someone” (10)

Match 20: “We Can Work It Out” (40) vs. “Tomorrow Never Knows” (34)

Match 21: “A Hard Day’s Night” (58) vs. “Michelle” (17)

Match 22: “I Saw Her Standing There” (39) vs. “I’ve Just Seen a Face” (30)

Match 23: “Hello, Goodbye” (42) vs. “Helter Skelter” (35)

Match 24: “Yesterday” (56) vs. “Get Back” (22)

Match 25: “Strawberry Fields Forever (56) vs. “I Want To Hold Your Hand” (23)

Match 26: “Come Together” (58) vs. “Back in the USSR” (19)

Match 27: “Across the Universe” (51) vs. “Oh! Darling” (21)

Match 28: “You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away” (56) vs. “Rain” (16)

Match 29: “She Said She Said” (43) vs. “Lovely Rita” (18)

Match 30: “She Loves You” (42) vs. Drive My Car” (37)

Match 31: “Dear Prudence” (45) vs. “Eight Days A Week” (25)

Match 32: “A Day In The Life” (66) vs. “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” (7)

Some sweet stats:

Song with lowest votes to progress to the next round – “Julia” (30) in a close fight against “Everybody’s Got Something To Hide Except Me And My Monkey” (29)

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “And Your Bird Can Sing” (38) against Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band (44) and “Twist and Shout” (38) against “All You Need Is Love” (43)

Biggest beatdown – “Here Comes The Sun” (71) beat “If I Needed Someone” (10) by a whopping 61 votes.

Voting ends 12 November, 10PM EDT

