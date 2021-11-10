The Night Thread Celebrates the Birth of Hachikō, Japan’s Most Loyal Dog

From Wikipedia:

Hachikō was born on November 10, 1923, at a farm near the city of Ōdate, Akita Prefecture. In 1924, Hidesaburō Ueno, a professor at the Tokyo Imperial University, brought him to live in Shibuya, Tokyo, as his pet. Hachikō would meet Ueno at Shibuya Station every day after his commute home. This continued until May 21, 1925, when Ueno died of a cerebral hemorrhage while at work. From then until his death on March 8, 1935, Hachikō would return to Shibuya Station every day to await Ueno’s return.

During his nine years of waiting became a national symbol of loyalty for the Japanese. Some would bring him food during his daily visits to the rail station. In the years since, tributes to him have included an annual ceremony, multiple statues, books, movies, and a bus line bearing his name. In 1994, a radio station was able to salvage a recording of his bark from a broken record; the bark was broadcast to a national audience May 24th of that year.

This statue at the University of Tokyo shows Hachikō leaping up to greet his master at long last.

Hachikō’s ashes are buried in Aoyama Cemetary, next to those of his beloved Professor Ueno.

