Legends of Tomorrow/Batwoman Live Chat 11/10/21

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist

After Sara, Ava, Behrad and Gary arrive in New York City, they track down Dr. Gwyn Davies, who isn’t the scientist they expected. Astra, Spooner, and Gideon are still trying to stop the Legends from using the time machine, but they run into some more setbacks along the way.

A Lesson from Professor Pyg

Ryan asks Sophie to accompany her to a dinner at Jada’s to do recon on what her estranged mother knows about Wayne Enterprises, but the evening takes a turn when an uninvited guest drops in on the intimate gathering.

Here’s the Live Chat

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...