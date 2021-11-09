Werewolf 167: What We Do in the Shadows – Day 3

Run fast don’t stand in the sun

There’s too much work to be done

You’re down, you’re down, you’re down

You’re down and outta this world

As usual, the Magic Mirror was bored. They didn’t really care about becoming a vampire familiar, they just wanted someone, anyone to pay attention to them.

Two dark figures snuck up to the mirror and threw a blanket over it. “What are you doing?” cried the mirror. “This isn’t fair! Not the fairest of them all!”

The mirror was lifted by two sets of furry hands and thrown into the back of a pickup. The mirror couldn’t see past the blanket and didn’t know how long it spent bouncing around the cab of the truck.

Finally, the mirror was settled onto a wall and the blanket was yanked aside. They were in a large room piled with dusty furniture and old clothes.

“Where am I?” asked the mirror.

An elderly human with a gray walrus moustache stared into the mirror with a friendly expression. “Hello there, talking mirror!” the human said. “Welcome to ‘For Pete’s Sake’. I’m Pete.”

Narrowstrife was shipped to a thrift store in Poughkeepsie. They were VANILLA TOWNSFOLK.

Back at the mansion in Staten Island, Guillermo opened the front door and called out to the familiar candidates.

“He..hello? Everyone? Can you all hear … um, Master wants you all to come inside now.”

Guillermo held the door open for the familiars as they trudged inside. “Chilly out here, isn’t it?” he said conversationally, but they all ignored him. That’s fine, he thought. None of you will survive to usurp me.

He counted the familiars as they passed: eleven of them remained. Wait, Guillermo thought, is that right? I thought there were supposed to be twelve? Oh well, no big deal, if I missed anyone they should be okay outside for a few hours … unless they were some kind of cold-blooded reptile in a cape, but we don’t have any of those, do we? I can’t remember.

Guillermo went inside, shutting and locking the door behind him.

MacCrocodile has died. He was VANILLA TOWNSFOLK.

Roles

Town-Aligned – Town wins when all threats are eliminated

1 Coffin Maker (Jailer) – Each night phase, the coffin maker nails one player into a coffin. They are protected from any night actions, and cannot perform any night action while they are sealed in the coffin. They can’t target themselves, and can’t target the same player twice in a row.

– Each night phase, the coffin maker nails one player into a coffin. They are protected from any night actions, and cannot perform any night action while they are sealed in the coffin. They can’t target themselves, and can’t target the same player twice in a row. 1 Wolf Hunter (Investigator) – Each night phase, the investigator chooses one other player to investigate. They will get a result of either Wolf or Not Wolf. Guillermo (SK) will thus read as Not Wolf.

– Each night phase, the investigator chooses one other player to investigate. They will get a result of either Wolf or Not Wolf. Guillermo (SK) will thus read as Not Wolf. 11 7 Townsfolk – No additional powers. You’re just trying to get the Familiar job and maybe work your way up to eternal life just like anybody else.

Scum-Aligned

3 2 Werewolves – The Wolves share a private chat, which they use to talk amongst themselves and scheme against Town, day or night. Each night, wolves will choose one player to kill. As long as there is one unimpeded wolf, they may carry out this night action. Wolves win when the SK is dead and their numbers are equal to Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this).

– The Wolves share a private chat, which they use to talk amongst themselves and scheme against Town, day or night. Each night, wolves will choose one player to kill. As long as there is one unimpeded wolf, they may carry out this night action. Wolves win when the SK is dead and their numbers are equal to Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this). 1 Guillermo de la Cruz (Serial Killer) – If Guillermo is the last familiar standing, surely they’ll have to make him a vampire! Right?! Each night, Guillermo chooses one player to kill. He wins when all other players are eliminated.

The Game

If you have any questions at all, feel free to message Nate or Goat on discord.

The game consists of Day and Night phases. During the Day, there will be a post here at the Avocado in which you may speak freely amongst yourselves. Together, you will vote on a player to remove from the game (or “day kill” for short).

The Day phase will end either at the pre-designated Twilight time, or when more than 50% of remaining players have voted for the same person. Whichever event triggers twilight, all game-related conversation should stop immediately.

The Night phase begins immediately after the result of the Day’s vote is posted. During this time, those with night actions (wolves, SK, jailer, investigator) will submit these actions to me in a private chat.

Day Phases will be roughly 36 hours and Night Phases will be roughly 12 hours. I will tag you all to alert you when a new day has begun.

Special thanks to Goat for co-modding and providing the flavor text.

Important Rules

No Editing or Deleting Comments for Any Reason – This includes typos, double posts, posting something in the wrong thread, etc. Double check your comment before you hit Post.

– This includes typos, double posts, posting something in the wrong thread, etc. Double check your comment before you hit Post. Do not quote anything said in the private chats directly in the day threads. You may paraphrase, but copying and pasting a role description, for example, is not allowed.

As mentioned above, all game-related conversation must stop when twilight happens, whether or not a mod is around to call it.

Do not discuss the game outside the game threads.

There will be an official Vote Thread (usually the first comment of the day). Only votes in the Vote Thread will be counted.

If the vote is tied at Twilight, one of the tied players will be eliminated randomly.

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement. Try to make at least a few game related posts each game day.

Roleplay is encouraged, but isn’t required.

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

VT Message: “You are Vanilla Town. Your only power is your voice and your vote. Town wins when the Serial Killer and all Wolves are eliminated.”

Spreadsheet

Vote Spreadsheet

The spreadsheet will have the most up to date vote count, though I’ll also update the count in the vote thread as often as I can.

If you’re in the document, you’ll show up as a random anonymous animal to anyone else viewing the document (including me), even if you’re signed into a google account. So you can open it without worrying about anyone seeing your IRL info.

Players

DourifLeMoko Chum Joely Smokey Mr Glitch Forever1267 Kierkegaardless Lindsay Mac Jake Emm Cop Indy Queequeg Narrowstrife Jude Flubba Mister Sparkle

Twilight will be at 10pm Eastern / 7pm Pacific on Wednesday, November 10.

Day 1

Day 2

