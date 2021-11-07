Werewolf 167: What We Do in the Shadows – Day 2

You’ll never get a second chance

Plan all your moves in advance

Stay dead, stay dead, stay dead

Stay dead and outta this world

Uncle Deadly slunk out of the mansion, alone, into the chilly November night. In a moment of panic, he had blurted out in front of everyone that he was a coffin maker. It had made them reconsider killing him for the moment, but he knew he had no chance of being selected as the vampire’s familiar. They would never let him live that long.

“All I want to do is make coffins,” Uncle Deadly mumbled as he walked down the dark street. “And nobody cares.”

“I care,” said a sultry voice from the shadows. Uncle Deadly turned to see the two-bit vaudeville gal, a martini glass in one hand and a martini glass in the other, too.

The frigid wind intensified, and Uncle Deadly pulled his coat tight. “Aren’t you cold?” he asked.

Kitty Witless shrugged. “The booze helps,” she said. “And the fur.”

Two hulking, snarling shapes appeared behind Kitty, and before Uncle Deadly could even turn to run, they pounced.

Flubba (Uncle Deadly) has died. He was the Coffin Maker.

After eating their fill, two of the lycanthropes disappeared into the night. Kitty stayed behind for a moment to fix her make-up. The cold didn’t bother her, she had spent decades frozen in a block of ice in Antarctica, Kitty could easily handle an autumn night in Staten Island.

“You’re a werewolf?”

Kitty whirled around to see Guillermo, Nandor’s familiar, standing on the sidewalk. He had a look of shock and betrayal.

“Oh honey,” Kitty said, picking a chunk of felt out of her teeth. “He was just a Muppet, and not even one anyone remembers.”

“Master will never allow a werewolf to become a familiar,” Guillermo said. He raised his arm and pointed the revolver at Kitty. “Too bad, you were one of my favorites.”

He fired. Kitty clutched at her chest. “I’ve still got eight lives left!” she said, but it wasn’t true. The bullet was silver.

Emmelemm (Kitty Witless) has died. She was a WEREWOLF.

Roles

Town-Aligned – Town wins when all threats are eliminated

1 Coffin Maker (Jailer) – Each night phase, the coffin maker nails one player into a coffin. They are protected from any night actions, and cannot perform any night action while they are sealed in the coffin. They can’t target themselves, and can’t target the same player twice in a row.

– Each night phase, the coffin maker nails one player into a coffin. They are protected from any night actions, and cannot perform any night action while they are sealed in the coffin. They can’t target themselves, and can’t target the same player twice in a row. 1 Wolf Hunter (Investigator) – Each night phase, the investigator chooses one other player to investigate. They will get a result of either Wolf or Not Wolf. Guillermo (SK) will thus read as Not Wolf.

– Each night phase, the investigator chooses one other player to investigate. They will get a result of either Wolf or Not Wolf. Guillermo (SK) will thus read as Not Wolf. 11 10 Townsfolk – No additional powers. You’re just trying to get the Familiar job and maybe work your way up to eternal life just like anybody else.

Scum-Aligned

3 2 Werewolves – The Wolves share a private chat, which they use to talk amongst themselves and scheme against Town, day or night. Each night, wolves will choose one player to kill. As long as there is one unimpeded wolf, they may carry out this night action. Wolves win when the SK is dead and their numbers are equal to Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this).

– The Wolves share a private chat, which they use to talk amongst themselves and scheme against Town, day or night. Each night, wolves will choose one player to kill. As long as there is one unimpeded wolf, they may carry out this night action. Wolves win when the SK is dead and their numbers are equal to Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this). 1 Guillermo de la Cruz (Serial Killer) – If Guillermo is the last familiar standing, surely they’ll have to make him a vampire! Right?! Each night, Guillermo chooses one player to kill. He wins when all other players are eliminated.

The Game

If you have any questions at all, feel free to message Nate or Goat on discord.

The game consists of Day and Night phases. During the Day, there will be a post here at the Avocado in which you may speak freely amongst yourselves. Together, you will vote on a player to remove from the game (or “day kill” for short).

The Day phase will end either at the pre-designated Twilight time, or when more than 50% of remaining players have voted for the same person. Whichever event triggers twilight, all game-related conversation should stop immediately.

The Night phase begins immediately after the result of the Day’s vote is posted. During this time, those with night actions (wolves, SK, jailer, investigator) will submit these actions to me in a private chat.

Day Phases will be roughly 36 hours and Night Phases will be roughly 12 hours. I will tag you all to alert you when a new day has begun.

Special thanks to Goat for co-modding and providing the flavor text.

Important Rules

No Editing or Deleting Comments for Any Reason – This includes typos, double posts, posting something in the wrong thread, etc. Double check your comment before you hit Post.

– This includes typos, double posts, posting something in the wrong thread, etc. Double check your comment before you hit Post. Do not quote anything said in the private chats directly in the day threads. You may paraphrase, but copying and pasting a role description, for example, is not allowed.

As mentioned above, all game-related conversation must stop when twilight happens, whether or not a mod is around to call it.

Do not discuss the game outside the game threads.

There will be an official Vote Thread (usually the first comment of the day). Only votes in the Vote Thread will be counted.

If the vote is tied at Twilight, one of the tied players will be eliminated randomly.

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement. Try to make at least a few game related posts each game day.

Roleplay is encouraged, but isn’t required.

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

VT Message: “You are Vanilla Town. Your only power is your voice and your vote. Town wins when the Serial Killer and all Wolves are eliminated.”

Spreadsheet

Vote Spreadsheet

The spreadsheet will have the most up to date vote count, though I’ll also update the count in the vote thread as often as I can.

If you’re in the document, you’ll show up as a random anonymous animal to anyone else viewing the document (including me), even if you’re signed into a google account. So you can open it without worrying about anyone seeing your IRL info.

Players

DourifLeMoko Chum Joely Smokey Mr Glitch Forever1267 Kierkegaardless Lindsay Mac Jake Emm Cop Indy Queequeg Narrowstrife Jude Flubba Mister Sparkle

Twilight will be at 10pm Eastern / 7pm Pacific on Monday, November 8.

Day 1

