Let’s Talk Arrowverse – See Ya, Stargirl

This week heralded the Season 2 finale of Stargirl. I’m hoping to finally catch up on this season when the other shows go on winter hiatus (assuming winter hiatuses are still a thing, with how Covid’s thrown scheduling out of whack).

As for the the rest of this week’s programming, I’m just gonna mention my favorite moments from each ep.

Supergirl:

Lex and Nxyly holding William at gunpoint. It’s such a tense and excellently creepy scene. Also, correct me if I’m wrong, but I think this is the first time Supergirl has killed off a character in the main cast (in a non-“spin the Earth backwards and turn back time” scenario).

Legends of Tomorrow:

Easily the musical number. Gideon singing, Sara and Ava dancing, while the Hoovenator is an unwilling audience participant for some knife-throwing? Just aces.

Batwoman:

The death trap Sophie and Alice were put into. No way it’s meant to make their deaths look like an accident; even if a CSI couldn’t figure out that they’d been tied to a chair at the time, spraying gasoline over everything would still give the game away. But that kinda makes me love it, ’cause I gotta think one of those BGs just had this cool idea for how to kill someone, and everyone just went along with it. When you do wetwork for a villainous secret society, you need to make your own fun.

Question of the Week: What scene or moment from the comics would you like to see recreated in the Arrowverse?

