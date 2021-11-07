SunDay ‘Drive” Thread

Nicholas Winding Refn‘s Drive celebrated its 10th anniversary of release in 2021.

This neo-noir thriller boasts a star-studded cast – Ryan Gosling as the titular Driver, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Christina Hendricks, Ron Perlman, Oscar Issac, and Albert Brooks.

When our beloved Immortan Scott asks for our favorite 10 movies for his yearly Sight and Sounds list, I always make it a point to add Drive to my list. It easily makes my Top Ten Movies released in the 2010s.

My mom and I watched this together one night and we were floored (pun intended) by the action and acting. That Christmas, I jokingly asked for the Driver’s jacket. Knowing my mom, she would have scoured the four corners of the Earth to find one for me.

Albert Brooks gives an Oscar worthy performance crime boss Bernie Rose. You can see shades of greatness in Oscar Isaac‘s performance as Standard. This supporting role put him on the path to superstardom.

Movie Quote “You give me a time and a place, I give you a five minute window. Anything happens in that five minutes and I’m yours. No matter what. Anything happens a minute either side of that and you’re on your own. Do you understand?”

Something to Discuss – Tell us your thoughts on the film in the comment section. If you haven’t seen the film, what are you waiting for? Bonus Topic – Tell us your favorite movie that involves a high speed chase.

