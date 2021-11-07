Eternals Begins Its Box Office Run With The November 5th– 7th Weekend Results

The third and final of the Marvel Studios proper films of 2021 opened this weekend with Eternals. The studio still has its work with Sony coming up in December with Spider-Man that’s connected, but this is the last one from the Disney side that was pushed back through the pandemic. It was also the one that felt like the biggest gamble, like the Inhumans film that was originally announced ages ago felt like. While that project fell through, Eternals was the one that had even a lot of comic book fans looking confused as a choice, though one that could work because of the doors it could open to the wider Marvel Universe and a number of intriguing Jack Kirby creations.

The film made its domestic debut this weekend with a $71 million total in just under 4,100 screens as a theatrical exclusive. It’s one that’s going to target a lot of different sectors because of its cast that has a lot of appeal in areas that, especially in the superhero realm, don’t get a lot of attention. I suspect it’s the kind of film that’s going to do better in some markets more than others and its post-theatrical life is going to add to its numbers in a really strong way in the long run. But with a runtime over 2 1/2 hours, the film did really well all things considered this weekend – especially with the mixed at best critical and early audience reactions to what may truly be the most divisive of Marvel films yet.

Not surprisingly, not much opened new this weekend as they didn’t want to go up against this in a tighter but growing return to the theaters. Neon managed to do better than forecast with Spencer, with a lot of estimates at the $1 million range, and French Dispatch did well to add another $2.6 million to its coffers. I’m sad to see Last Night in Soho to drop as much as it has, however.

In terms of the big pictures, Dune lost a few screens to Eternals and added another $7.6 million to its total as people are being encouraged to check it out in theaters after seeing the streaming side of it, and the news of a sequel being in production helping. No Time to Die added another $6.1 million to bring it to $143 million. And lastly, Venom added another $4.4 to get it to $197 million, making it one to easily cross $200 million over the next few days.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Eternals Disney $71,000,000 4,090 $17,359 $71,000,000 2 Dune Warner Bros. $7,620,000 3,546 $2,149 $83,946,162 3 No Time To Die United Artists Releasing $6,180,899 3,007 $2,056 $143,152,307 4 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sony $4,465,000 2,640 $1,691 $197,007,635 5 Ron’s Gone Wrong 20th Century Studios $3,600,000 2,650 $1,358 $17,568,201 6 French Dispatch, The Searchlight $2,600,000 1,205 $2,158 $8,473,181 7 Halloween Kills Universal $2,350,000 3,098 $759 $89,715,075 8 Spencer Neon Rated $2,149,329 996 $2,158 $2,149,329 9 Antlers Searchlight $2,000,000 2,800 $714 $7,603,946 10 Last Night In Soho Focus Features $1,800,000 3,016 $597 $7,638,635 11 My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission FUNimation Films $1,587,402 1,445 $1,099 $9,318,756 12 Addams Family 2, The United Artists Releasing $1,440,868 1,807 $797 $54,943,101

