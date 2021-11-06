Weekend Reading

Since there tend to be a flurry of threads and comments on weekdays and fewer on weekends, this thread collects one-off, irregular, new, or lower-profile threads from earlier in the week (Saturday – Friday). This doesn’t include every single thread (what would be the point of that?) — it’s more threads that people may have missed and wish they’d known about or might want to know about moving forward (so if it’s a well-established recurring thread or a stand-alone thread that got plenty of traction already, I probably left it out). I’m sure I left out a thread I should have included, and vice versa, but I promise it’s not personal! Feel free to tag me (@forget_it_jake:disqus) about anything you wish were here but isn’t, and I’ll edit it in (and you can promote it in the comments!).

MISCELLANEOUS

100 Records That Set The World On Fire (While No One Was Listening): Bob Graettinger. City of Glass / This Modern World

Avocado Music Club #130: Emmylou Harris – Pieces of the Sky

Canada’s Drag Race Season 2: Episode 4 Discussion Thread

Game News Roundup: October 2021

Gougagna Insists That He Still Can’t Draw. Really.

I’m afraid it can do that. An AI creates Horror movies

Indie Developer Interview: Spry Fox

Public Domain Theater (Halloween Special): The Phantom of the Opera

Resident Evil REmake – Discussion and Podcast

The Toybox Talks McFarlane Toys

REVIEWS

30-Minute Retro Reviews: Gradius, Ice Climber, and Ice Hockey!

Elite Evaluations: Part III — Hoenn

Foundation Season 1 Episode 8: The Missing Piece Review

In Times Of Trouble: Let It Be Super Deluxe Edition Review

Paperback Punk

Seize the Truth-Trails to Azure Review

WTF ASIA 185: Penguin (2020)

SPECIAL INTEREST THREADS

Color Outside the Lines: Passing the Celebrations

The Cycling Thread is getting chilly

Writers’ Guac – Patent Rejection

TOURNAMENTS

The Beatles Song Tournament: Nominations

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 128 (Part 1 of 4)

Tournament: Best Coen Brothers Movie (Championship Round)

