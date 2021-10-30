The Toybox Talks McFarlane Toys

Good afternoon. I apologize I haven’t had the chance to post Toybox Threads lately. I’m hoping to get back on track.

Halloween is tomorrow and we are going to open up the Toybox to discuss McFarlane Toys.

I was always in awe of the toys designed by the Toddfather especially his Spawn action figures. Another run of figures that piqued my interest were the Classic Monsters and Dark Fairy Tales ones as well. In the early to mid- 2000s, my mother worked part-time at a sports memorabilia store and would bring home the run of sports stars that were released at the time, especially athletes that attended the University of Pittsburgh or played for the Steelers. For the past few years, McFarlane Toys has been bringing the DC Universe to the toy aisle and I always try to track down the latest releases. I was lucky enough to grab a King Shazam from Walmart about a month ago. There was only one on the shelf and I had to bring it home with me.

Which McFarlane Toys are your favorite? Do you own any of them? Which characters would you like to see released from McFarlane Toys next? Which TV, Movie, or Comic Book Series would you like McFarlane Toys to secure the rights to in the next year or two?

