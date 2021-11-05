Writers’ Guac – Patent Rejection

Welcome to this week’s round of Writers’ Guac. I’m afraid this will be the last round of Writers’ Guac. Thank you for all those of you have participated. I’ll think of similar things that we could do that might generate more engagement. Anyway, here was the prompt for submissions:

Write a rejection letter to an ill-advised patent application

Post your submissions below. A brief reminder of the rules:

Constructive criticism is opt-in. Specify in your post if you would welcome constructive criticism. Do not offer criticism if not requested.

Have fun, everyone! And also check out the previous installment (God’s Farewell).

If you have other writing to share with The Avocado, or want to see others’ work, be sure to check out the Creative Endeavors thread, posted each Tuesday at 9 AM Eastern.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...