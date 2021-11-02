The Creative Endeavors Thread Gets Out and About

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Things have been in a bit of a whirl in this neck of the woods. I visited Detroit two weeks ago for the first time since before the pandemic started, and the DIA for the first time since 2019, and it was both godsend and tonic. I don’t think I’ve ever ranged so far throughout the city on my own (even if it was just Downtown, Midtown, and a little of Milwaukee Junction) and it was wonderful to get reacquainted (the header was a mural at Grand Boulevard and Beaubien plainly modeled on Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring and modified for the locale).

Squirrels with cans of White Claw

While it wasn’t the sole focus, rejuvenating creative energies was much on my mind, and whether it was soaking up the influences (however presently muted) at the DIA, getting a load of the popular energy on the streets (the Pistons were playing right down the street from a St. Vincent concert), chatting with friendly bartenders who either drew themselves or were interested in drawing, or even just taking advantage of the quiet, privacy and comfort on my bus trip to the city itself (one and a half are presently in short supply at my place on weekdays) to get some brainstorming and story ideas under my belt, it was a wonderful day out.

Faces done mainly at the Eight Ball in Ann Arbor, attended below

This past weekend wasn’t a snooze, either. I saw, partly on a whim, the liveliest show I’d seen at my local club for as long as I can remember (well before the pandemic, I’ll say that much) and did a round of bars Halloween night in the sweet spot just before they got busy (still better safe than sorry). Stopping by my local for an hour, I got some sketching done, hung with some of the regulars and staff, and bonded a little with one of the newer latter who turns out to be an illustrator herself.

At least one Halloween tradition upheld

I’ve had an unusually productive and fulfilling couple of months, much to my surprise (September’s usually my least favorite month and this might have been the best in six years), and this weekend was not only a great way to cap them, but also reflect on what’s passed and what’s coming. It really feels like we’re starting to emerge from this shadow (at least in my neck of the woods) and I’m putting a fair amount on my plate for November and December and maybe more importantly in 2022. Feeling cautiously hopeful.

How’s your work going?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...