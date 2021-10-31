Public Domain Theater (Halloween Special): The Phantom of the Opera

Greetings, boys and ghouls and non-binary children of the night!

Welcome to a special, All Hallows’ Eve edition of Public Domain Theater, your home for the wonderful world of films that have (in the United States, at least) fallen into the public domain, and are free for everyone to see!

This Halloween night we have for you a classic of horror filmmaking, adapted from a classic of literature. It’s none other than The Phantom of the Opera!

*sigh* … No, not the musical. I’m talking about the 1925 silent film starring the magnificent Lon Chaney, and an even more magnificent amount of makeup plastered on top of him.

I don’t know if it’s the best Phantom of the Opera adaptation, but the wonderful sets and costumes, as well as Chaney’s performance as the Phantom, definitely make it memorable.

So why not lend your spooky festivities a touch of class, with this spine-tingly offering from the public domain?

Feature Presentation:

Happy Halloween!

