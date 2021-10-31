Let’s Talk Arrowverse – Legends of 100

Let’s do this bullet point style.

Supergirl 6×17: “I Believe in a Thing Called Love”

I do always love seeing Jon Cryer’s Lex. However, I’m not sure how I feel about this Lex-in-love plot point, or him hijacking the Big Bad role in the home stretch for three consecutive seasons. Still, was a lot of fun to watch.

Plus, you get Lex, you get Otis! Double the fun!

Was disappointed in the fight scenes. Everyone was just hurling colored globs of light around, and it was hard keeping track of what any given CGI blob was supposed to be doing.

Batwoman 3×03: “Freeze”

The baddies putting Batwoman in the cryo-chamber and just waiting around for it to kill her is such a classic cheesy Batman trope, and played 100% straight … I kinda love that.

If it weren’t for Ryan being gay and the two of them being related, I would’ve sworn Ryan’s half-brother was being introduced as a new, incredibly forced love interest. He just had that vibe about him.

The action was particularly well done this week, both the fisticuffs and the car chases. They even threw in a particularly outlandish ice bridge, giving us that added bit of superhero spectacle.

I don’t know whether to be glad that someone finally recognizes how overlooked Mary is, or concerned that the person who does so is Alice.

Legends of Tomorrow 7×03: “WVRDR_ERROR_100<oest-of-th3-gs.gid3on>notFound”

It took 100 episodes, but we finally got a Gideon centric ep. And it rocked!

And why did it take 100 episodes for us to get Amy Louise Pemberton singing!?

Of all the callbacks, I was not expecting a reprise of “Love Will Keep Us Together” from the series premiere.

So many old faces back, I don’t know which is my favorite. Ray is always a delight, and Ray and Nora doubly so. On the other hand, it’s been so long since we’ve seen Snart, it was a shock to see him slide right back in, being a casual dick and having sexually tense eye contact with Sara. But then I remember Hawkman’s “No time for breakfast!”, and the choice becomes obvious.

Standout scene of the ep was the confrontation between Human Gideon and Heartless Machine Gideon. For a character whose emotional moments so far could be counted on one hand, the heartbreak here was so powerfully conveyed … it may have gotten a little dusty in the Raven Wilder homestead.

Rip betraying someone’s trust to further his own agenda? I am shocked, shocked!

So, with Bishop copying and rebooting Gideon to pure protect-the-timeline mode, and with J. Edgar Terminator showing up last week, it’s looking like this season’s Big Bad will be essentially Gideon-Goes-Skynet.

Stargirl 2×12: “Summer School: Chapter Twelve”

I do plan to finish this season sometime!

Question of the Week: Legends of Tomorrow is now the fourth Arrowverse show to reach 100 episodes, and all of them have celebrated the milestone with an episode that uses either time travel or a mindscape to revisit characters and events from the show’s past. Which of those shows do you feel handled it best?

(Me, I think Arrow‘s 100th episode is the best of the bunch, even if having it be part of the Invasion! crossover caused some awkwardness.)

