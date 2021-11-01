Resident Evil REmake – Discussion and Podcast

Let’s discuss the Resident Evil Remake! What are your favorite moments, monsters, and more?

In the podcast – embedded below and available on all major podcast apps – Chris, Hamilton, and Spencer discuss the development, gameplay, bosses, and puzzles of the Resident Evil REmake. Lisa Trevor and Crimson Head Zombies make a strong impression. The Aqua Ring receives an extensive makeover.

If you like what you hear, please consider backing us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month! Last month we covered Resident Evil Survivor 2 – Code Veronica and this month we’ll be going in-depth with Paul W. S. Anderson’s 2002 Resident Evil movie.

