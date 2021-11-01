30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 1: Favorite Season 1 Episode

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

Welcome to another 30 Day Avocado Challenge. We’re doing something a little different this month by doing a deep dive into a more specific subject – namely, The X-Files! So why not start at the beginning…

The brainchild of Chris Carter, The X-Files premiered on Fox on September 10, 1993. It would seem the network didn’t have high hopes for the show, as it dumped it into the dreaded Friday night schedule. The first season ran 24 episodes and, in addition to introducing us to iconic protagonists Dana Scully and Fox Mulder, brought us stretchy mutants, arctic parasites, space ghosts, nocturnal killer insects, and plenty of other nasty beings. The pilot episode was viewed by about 12 million people, and viewership grew slightly to 14 million by the time the season ended.

Prompt: What’s your favorite X-Files season 1 episode?

Feel free to give us your complete episode ranking for this season, top 10 list, essential/nonessential/bad breakdown, general season 1 discussion, etc. For reference, here’s a complete season 1 episode list in the order in which they originally aired, with links to their respective Wikipedia pages:

