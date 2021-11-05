Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 128 (Part 1 of 4)

Part 8 Results
Spoiler
|Fate/Extra
|Fourth Chimeric Lunar Sea – 2nd Floor
|5
|8
|Legasista
|bgm_12
|The 3rd Birthday
|Blue of the End [Yoko Shimomura]
|9
|4
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Robot Battle
|Ciel Nosurge
|Code Ethes Wei (Class::ETHES_WEI=>
extends.COMMUNI_SAT/.)
|7
|6
|Brandish: The Dark Revenant
|Ninja-Master
|Steins;Gate
|Believe Me
|2
|9
|Final Fantasy XIV
|In the Shadow of the Colossus
|NieR
|Gods Bound by Rules
|9
|6
|Star Ocean: The Last Hope
|Night of the Chase
|Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
|Kokoro no Kakera
|7
|7*
|L.A. Noire
|[I Always Kill] The Things I Love [The Real Tuesday Weld]
|World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria
|Song of Liu Lang (Orchestral)
|6
|7
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|The Toy Robot
|The Munchables
|Greenish Illusion
|8
|5
|Mass Effect 2
|Samara
|DJ Hero 2
|Superstition vs War – Stevie Wonder vs Edwin Starr
|9
|6
|Final Fantasy XIII
|The Gapra Whitewood
|Mighty Switch Force
|Woah I’m in Space Cuba
|8
|6
|Bar Oasis
|Mojito
|Catherine
|An Die Freude
|6
|9
|Frog Fractions
|Rimushotto Bungie Jump! [Jim Crawford]
|Pokémon Black and White 2
|Colress Battle
|8*
|8
|Resonance of Fate
|Albona
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Blinded by Light
|12
|5
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|It’s So Cold
|Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
|Awakening
|5
|10
|Summon Night GRANTHESE
|The Wind Rustles the Green Meadow
|NieR
|Deep Crimson Foe
|6
|9
|999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors
|Binary Game
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Monte d’Or – City of Miracles
|8*
|8
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|C-R-O-W-N-E-D
[collapse]
The tournament’s really heating up now! We’ve had two elimination rounds already, with many more to come. The top 128 has been broken up into 4 groups, meaning we will progress to the top 64 on Thursday; less than a week per round now!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Monday, November 8th at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats!
Spoiler
Coming soon! (Will also be on Monday’s post)
[collapse]