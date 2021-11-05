Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 128 (Part 1 of 4)

Part 8 Results

Spoiler Fate/Extra Fourth Chimeric Lunar Sea – 2nd Floor 5 8 Legasista bgm_12 The 3rd Birthday Blue of the End [Yoko Shimomura] 9 4 Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Robot Battle Ciel Nosurge Code Ethes Wei (Class::ETHES_WEI=>

extends.COMMUNI_SAT/.) 7 6 Brandish: The Dark Revenant Ninja-Master Steins;Gate Believe Me 2 9 Final Fantasy XIV In the Shadow of the Colossus NieR Gods Bound by Rules 9 6 Star Ocean: The Last Hope Night of the Chase Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Kokoro no Kakera 7 7* L.A. Noire [I Always Kill] The Things I Love [The Real Tuesday Weld] World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Song of Liu Lang (Orchestral) 6 7 Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask The Toy Robot The Munchables Greenish Illusion 8 5 Mass Effect 2 Samara DJ Hero 2 Superstition vs War – Stevie Wonder vs Edwin Starr 9 6 Final Fantasy XIII The Gapra Whitewood Mighty Switch Force Woah I’m in Space Cuba 8 6 Bar Oasis Mojito Catherine An Die Freude 6 9 Frog Fractions Rimushotto Bungie Jump! [Jim Crawford] Pokémon Black and White 2 Colress Battle 8* 8 Resonance of Fate Albona Final Fantasy XIII Blinded by Light 12 5 Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! It’s So Cold Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Awakening 5 10 Summon Night GRANTHESE The Wind Rustles the Green Meadow NieR Deep Crimson Foe 6 9 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors Binary Game Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Monte d’Or – City of Miracles 8* 8 Kirby’s Return to Dream Land C-R-O-W-N-E-D [collapse]

The tournament’s really heating up now! We’ve had two elimination rounds already, with many more to come. The top 128 has been broken up into 4 groups, meaning we will progress to the top 64 on Thursday; less than a week per round now!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they postThe Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, November 8th at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Stats!

Spoiler Coming soon! (Will also be on Monday’s post) [collapse]

