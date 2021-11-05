The Weekly Shuffle Thread Has Something To TELL!

The Radio Dept. – Tell

Hello, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! Here’s the perfect place to tell us what you’ve all been listening to on shuffle lately… because our special word of the day is TELL!

Tell us your favorite songs featuring the word Tell in the title of them! But if you’re not the tattletale type, don’t feel left out! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

