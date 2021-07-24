Werewolf Incognito (#158) – Day Five

While the other guests were just trying to survive the murderous masquerade until morning, the great mouse detective Basil of Baker Street set out on the task of sniffing out the pernicious perpetrators. His initial disguise was clearly foolproof, but when it began to backfire and draw suspicion to himself, Basil bravely broadcast his bona-fides, befitting a bloodhound such as himself.

Unfortunately, the Great Mouse Detective’s greatest case would also be his last.

The Masked One has died. They were the TOWN INVESTIGATOR.

Players Caroline Decker

Charlie’s Horse

Doofus1992

Duchess Gummybuns

Evil Hoho

Pi Approximated

wherewoof

Your Favorite Cousin



A Wolf? Perhaps (Vanilla Town)

Bob Ross (Vanilla Town)

Capybara Monkeys (Town Spy)

Daniel Plainview (Wolf Spy)

Dummy (Vanilla Town)

Fifty Eggs (Vanilla Town)

GruffiGummi (Mod)

Perkins (Vanilla Wolf)

Sadie Supreme /Random Person (Vanilla Wolf)

Scout Harding (Role Backup)

The Masked One (Investigator)

User Name (Infectious Wolf)

We The Purple Monkey Dishwasher (Vanilla Town)

Zack Overkill (Vanilla Town)

Roles 6 TOWN

1 Investigator – Only detects wolves.

1 Jailer – Can’t jail self; can’t jail the same player two nights in a row. Blocks the action of the player they jail (if any) and any actions that target them.

1 Two-shot Vigilante – Can shoot on nights 1 and 4 OR nights 2 and 3, their choice.

1 Town Spy – Must pass a 10 word message to the Wolf Spy once per night. The Town Spy does not know the identity of the Wolf Spy. (Both spies surviving to the end of the game triggers a special ending.)

4 Vanilla Town



1 WOOFIE

1 Infectious Wolf – When killed, they can attempt one immediate recruitment. If they choose a non-vanilla player, the recruitment fails. (NOTE: See Role Backup, below.)

1 Wolf Spy – Must pass a 10 word message to the Town Spy once per night. The Wolf Spy does not know the identity of the Town Spy. (Both spies surviving to the end of the game triggers a special ending.)

1 Vanilla Wolf



1 OTHER

1 Serial Killer – Wins when they are the last player standing.



1 Mod – Goat is also playing with a secret identity on Day One only. Tee hee!

The Mod’s secret identity can comment and will vote for a randomly selected player on Day One, but this vote will not be counted in the final tally. The Mod’s identity will be revealed at Twilight, and if the Mod has the most votes to be day-killed, a special event occurs.



1 Role Backup – Takes over the role of the first non-vanilla player to die (except Spies). If two or more roled players die at the same time, the Role Backup will choose what role they want to take over.

(NOTE: If the Infectious Wolf is the first roled player to die, their recruitment attempt is canceled, instead the Role Backup automatically becomes a wolf.)

Rules – No quoting or screencapping from QTs. Do not ask other players about their QTs in an attempt to figure out what role they have.

– You cannot edit any of your posts. However, you must delete accidental posts made with your main account (see Special Rule 2).

– A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players.

– Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced.

– Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.

– Night Action Order of Operations: Jailing > investigation > spy messages > kills.



SPECIAL RULE 1: Players are NOT allowed to “claim” or hint at their real Avocado identity or the identity of another player. You are also not allowed to ask or prod other players to reveal their real identity. You can speculate about others’ identities but cannot ask direct questions (and they should neither confirm nor deny any speculation).



SPECIAL RULE 2: This game has a slight change to the post edit rules. If you accidentally make a post with your primary Disqus account, you MUST delete your post.



I expect this might happen, so no big deal if it does, but I will ask you to delete your post if I see it before you delete.



I suggest keeping this game open in a different browser if you’re also going to post on other Avocado threads (e.g., use Firefox for this game and use Chrome for your normal Disqus account).

Day One, Day Two, Day Three, Day Four

Twilight is at 11am PST (2pm EST) on Sunday, July 25.

