Svengoolie Discussion Thread 7/17/2021: The Black Cat (1934)

Tonight we get Lugosi and Karloff! From the MeTV website…

“Honeymooning in Hungary, Joan and Peter Allison share their train compartment with Dr. Vitus Verdegast, a courtly but tragic man who is returning to the remains of the town he defended before becoming a prisoner of war for fifteen years. When their hotel-bound bus crashes in a mountain storm and Joan is injured, the travellers seek refuge in the home, built fortress-like upon the site of a bloody battlefield, of famed architect Hjalmar Poelzig. There, cat-phobic Verdegast learns his wife’s fate, grieves for his lost daughter, and must play a game of chess for Allison’s life.”

Want to watch along with us? MeTV unfortunately doesn’t offer streaming, but depending on where you live you might be able to stream it via Locast, which offers free streaming of over-the-air channels in 30+ US media markets. As usual for a Universal movie, I don’t see any streaming options.

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs!

Enjoy the movie!

