Werewolf Incognito (#158) – Day Four

“Founded in 1958 as a single pancake house in Ohio,” said Perkins, “Perkins has transformed into the nation’s leading family restaurant. And when we say that, we aren’t joking. With nearly 300 company-owned and franchised locations in 32 states and two Canadian provinces, we’re pretty proud of how far we’ve come.”

“I’m going to stop you there,” said User Name. “I have questions. How did they fit an entire restaurant chain in here? How can you talk? How have you been killing people?”

“Well, I can be two things,” said Perkins. “Perkins can remain true to its mission of providing guests with friendly service and classic comfort dishes at a great price AND be a sentient force of murderous evil. Two things!”

Speaking of two things, Capybara Monkeys wandered into the conservatory.

“I’m capybara and monkeys,” they said. “I’m having a great time! I’m terrified for my life!”

User Name looked at Perkins. “I’ll take monkeys, you take capybaras?” Perkins nodded. They leapt on the poor defenseless animals.

“Noooo! I’m capybaras and I’m monkeys AND I’m being murdered! Three things!”

Capybara Monkeys has died. They were the TOWN SPY.

Perkins shoved the dead capybaras underneath one of the expensive rugs and wandered away, whistling innocently. But the act didn’t fool a mysterious figure hiding behind the curtains, who managed to subdue and kill an entire restaurant chain somehow, look I don’t make up these RPs I just have to try to get these write-ups to make some kind of sense.

Perkins has died. They were a VANILLA WOLF.

User Name tossed the dead monkeys over a marble balcony railing. Several of them landed on the limousines below, much to User’s Name’s delight. They were all about the murdering, but inconveniencing a few rich jerkwads was just a bonus.

They didn’t see the dark figure creep up from behind, grab their ankles (look this User Name has ankles okay get over it) and heaved them up and over the railing. Their neck (yes and they have a neck Jesus it’s just a write up relax) snapped as they landed on the gravel below.

User Name has died. They were the INFECTIOUS WOLF.

As the party uncomfortably dragged on into the wee hours, yet with the sweet release of morning nowhere in sight, one of the revelers, who had been feeling fine until that moment, felt an awful tingling sensation. I’m not going to survive this, they thought, unless I murder my way out.

A Vanilla Town has been infected and is now a Vanilla Wolf. (VT players, please check your QTs.)

Players Caroline Decker

Charlie’s Horse

Doofus1992

Duchess Gummybuns

Evil Hoho

Pi Approximated

Sadie Supreme /Random Person

The Masked One

wherewoof

Your Favorite Cousin



NO MORE

A Wolf? Perhaps (Vanilla Town)

Bob Ross (Vanilla Town)

Capybara Monkeys (Town Spy)

Daniel Plainview (Wolf Spy)

Dummy (Vanilla Town)

Fifty Eggs (Vanilla Town)

GruffiGummi (Mod)

Perkins (Vanilla Wolf)

Scout Harding (Role Backup)

User Name (Infectious Wolf)

We The Purple Monkey Dishwasher (Vanilla Town)

Zack Overkill (Vanilla Town)

Roles 7 TOWN

1 Investigator – Only detects wolves.

1 Jailer – Can’t jail self; can’t jail the same player two nights in a row. Blocks the action of the player they jail (if any) and any actions that target them.

1 Two-shot Vigilante – Can shoot on nights 1 and 4 OR nights 2 and 3, their choice.

1 Town Spy – Must pass a 10 word message to the Wolf Spy once per night. The Town Spy does not know the identity of the Wolf Spy. (Both spies surviving to the end of the game triggers a special ending.)

4 Vanilla Town



2 WOOFIES

1 Infectious Wolf – When killed, they can attempt one immediate recruitment. If they choose a non-vanilla player, the recruitment fails. (NOTE: See Role Backup, below.)

1 Wolf Spy – Must pass a 10 word message to the Town Spy once per night. The Wolf Spy does not know the identity of the Town Spy. (Both spies surviving to the end of the game triggers a special ending.)

2 Vanilla Wolves



1 OTHER

1 Serial Killer – Wins when they are the last player standing.



1 Mod – Goat is also playing with a secret identity on Day One only. Tee hee!

The Mod’s secret identity can comment and will vote for a randomly selected player on Day One, but this vote will not be counted in the final tally. The Mod’s identity will be revealed at Twilight, and if the Mod has the most votes to be day-killed, a special event occurs.



1 Role Backup – Takes over the role of the first non-vanilla player to die (except Spies). If two or more roled players die at the same time, the Role Backup will choose what role they want to take over.

(NOTE: If the Infectious Wolf is the first roled player to die, their recruitment attempt is canceled, instead the Role Backup automatically becomes a wolf.)

Rules – No quoting or screencapping from QTs. Do not ask other players about their QTs in an attempt to figure out what role they have.

– You cannot edit any of your posts. However, you must delete accidental posts made with your main account (see Special Rule 2).

– A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players.

– Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced.

– Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.

– Night Action Order of Operations: Jailing > investigation > spy messages > kills.



SPECIAL RULE 1: Players are NOT allowed to “claim” or hint at their real Avocado identity or the identity of another player. You are also not allowed to ask or prod other players to reveal their real identity. You can speculate about others’ identities but cannot ask direct questions (and they should neither confirm nor deny any speculation).



SPECIAL RULE 2: This game has a slight change to the post edit rules. If you accidentally make a post with your primary Disqus account, you MUST delete your post.



I expect this might happen, so no big deal if it does, but I will ask you to delete your post if I see it before you delete.



I suggest keeping this game open in a different browser if you’re also going to post on other Avocado threads (e.g., use Firefox for this game and use Chrome for your normal Disqus account).

Day One, Day Two, Day Three

Twilight is at 2pm PST (5pm EST) on Saturday, July 24.

