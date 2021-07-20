Werewolf Incognito (#158) – Day Two

The goat butler approached four of the masked guests and handed each a note. “Your presence is requested in the conservatory. Ensure your exit from the ballroom is discreet.”

One by one, the four guests slipped away without being seen. They gathered in the elegantly decorated conservatory, where the butler was waiting.

“It has come to my attention,” the goat said, “that you four have more … specialized dietary restrictions. As you are guests here, I shall endeavor to accommodate you. Give me a name, and I shall retrieve them from the ballroom for you.”

One whispered to another, who whispered to a third, who whispered to the fourth, who spoke the name aloud. The butler nodded.

Soon, the goat returned with a guest wearing a spiky-haired mask.

“So, what is this?” the guest asked. “Some kind of Steamed Hams thing?” It wasn’t. They pounced.

We The Purple Monkey Dishwasher has died. They were VANILLA TOWN.

A Wolf? (Perhaps) was feeling increasingly awkward. It was still early in the evening, but he was catching a lot of pointed stares. Just because I’m a wolf (perhaps) at an incognito party where other wolves are eating the guests doesn’t mean I should be treated like this, he thought.

The wolf quietly excused himself and decided to take a walk in the moonlight. As he roamed the grounds, he heard a voice from the darkness.

“Are you a wolf?” the voice asked.

“Perhaps,” said A Wolf? Perhaps.

The voice decided to answer the question definitively. With murder.

Was A Wolf? Perhaps a wolf? Perhaps, but no, A Wolf? Perhaps was VANILLA TOWN.

Players Capybara Monkeys

Caroline Decker

Charlie’s Horse

Daniel Plainview

Doofus1992

Duchess Gummybuns

Dummy

Evil Hoho

Fifty Eggs

Perkins

Pi Approximated

Sadie Supreme

Scout Harding

The Masked One

User Name

wherewoof

Your Favorite Cousin

Zack Overkill



NO MORE

A Wolf? Perhaps (Vanilla Town)

Bob Ross (Vanilla Town)

GruffiGummi (Mod)

We The Purple Monkey Dishwasher (Vanilla Town)

Roles 12 TOWN

1 Investigator – Only detects wolves.

1 Jailer – Can’t jail self; can’t jail the same player two nights in a row. Blocks the action of the player they jail (if any) and any actions that target them.

1 Two-shot Vigilante – Can shoot on nights 1 and 4 OR nights 2 and 3, their choice.

1 Town Spy – Must pass a 10 word message to the Wolf Spy once per night. The Town Spy does not know the identity of the Wolf Spy. (Both spies surviving to the end of the game triggers a special ending.)

8 Vanilla Town



4 WOOFIES

1 Infectious Wolf – When killed, they can attempt one immediate recruitment. If they choose a non-vanilla player, the recruitment fails. (NOTE: See Role Backup, below.)

1 Wolf Spy – Must pass a 10 word message to the Town Spy once per night. The Wolf Spy does not know the identity of the Town Spy. (Both spies surviving to the end of the game triggers a special ending.)

2 Vanilla Wolves



2 OTHERS

1 Serial Killer – Wins when they are the last player standing.



1 Mod – Goat is also playing with a secret identity on Day One only. Tee hee!

The Mod’s secret identity can comment and will vote for a randomly selected player on Day One, but this vote will not be counted in the final tally. The Mod’s identity will be revealed at Twilight, and if the Mod has the most votes to be day-killed, a special event occurs.



1 Role Backup – Takes over the role of the first non-vanilla player to die (except Spies). If two or more roled players die at the same time, the Role Backup will choose what role they want to take over.

(NOTE: If the Infectious Wolf is the first roled player to die, their recruitment attempt is canceled, instead the Role Backup automatically becomes a wolf.)

Rules – No quoting or screencapping from QTs. Do not ask other players about their QTs in an attempt to figure out what role they have.

– You cannot edit any of your posts. However, you must delete accidental posts made with your main account (see Special Rule 2).

– A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players.

– Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced.

– Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.

– Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking > jailing > investigation > kills.



SPECIAL RULE 1: Players are NOT allowed to “claim” or hint at their real Avocado identity or the identity of another player. You are also not allowed to ask or prod other players to reveal their real identity. You can speculate about others’ identities but cannot ask direct questions (and they should neither confirm nor deny any speculation).



SPECIAL RULE 2: This game has a slight change to the post edit rules. If you accidentally make a post with your primary Disqus account, you MUST delete your post.



I expect this might happen, so no big deal if it does, but I will ask you to delete your post if I see it before you delete.



I suggest keeping this game open in a different browser if you’re also going to post on other Avocado threads (e.g., use Firefox for this game and use Chrome for your normal Disqus account).

Day One

Twilight is at 5pm PST (8pm EST) on Wednesday, July 21.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...