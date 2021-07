Heart of the Matter Part 2

The Flash enlists a host of speedster allies, including Iris and his children from the future—Bart and Nora West-Allen – to end the speedster war and defeat a deadly new adversary: the villainous Godspeed.

Fail Safe

Superman pays a visit to Morgan Edge. Meanwhile, Lois and Chrissy work together on a story. Lastly, Jonathan finds a welcome distraction during a very stressful school day.

