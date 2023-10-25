The Wednesday Politics Thread Gives You Six for the Price of One

This is your last October Wednesday! Spooky season is running out (unless you keep the spooky alive in your heart all year round). So why don’t we get six times the October 25th going with a look at this day in history?

2022: Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West after he made some awful comments. Representative Jayapal withdrew a controversial letter from the House progressive caucus seeking diplomacy with Russia. Aftermath of a debate between Fetterman and Oz for a Pennsylvania Senate seat.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Old Music, May 1996. Favorite Horror Movie/TV Score, Final 4. Director Profile: David Cronenberg.

2021: Dave Chapelle discourse. Democratic Senate was making good progress on filling judicial vacancies. Some really thoughtful conversation on the PT following a State of the Avocado thread.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Dune Part One review. LGBT Movies: Dracula’s Daughter. Night Thread celebrated the 50th anniversary of Lupin III.

2020: If you want to revisit all of the anxiety of being deep in COVID and also the election being only a few weeks away. Lots of people celebrating early voting though!

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Brownies vs Cookies. 30 days of horror challenge: Your favorite haunted house. Superman Visits the Malco Theater.

2019: Things I’d forgotten: Rudy Giuliani butt dials an NBC reporter. Trump’s impeachment.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Name That Band (by lyrics). Let’s Read Old Magazines: Omni, July 1985. Vampires of Rhode Island.

2018: Things I’d forgotten: Democratic politicians being mailed pipe bombs. Megyn Kelly was fired. Some other nasty stuff.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: An article exploring how friendship becomes family in King of the Hill (with some lovely discussion about the show in the comments). GIF Exchange.

2017: In the earliest days of The Avocado as original website, we didn’t have a PT. But we did have a thread about Masaaki Yuasa’s The Night is Short, Walk on Girl; one on She-Wolf of London; and voting for the 1985 Snubbys.

Be kind and thoughtful today. Cheers.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...