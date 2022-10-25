Tuesday’s Politics thread is here

I know we did this to death yesterday, but I love this twitter account.

Remember Jacob Wohl? Yeah….there are no hipster coffee places in the state penitentiary. Can’t wait to hear how much your fellow inmates love The Idiot, though!

An update! Our friend young Jacob Wohl and odd sidekick Jack Burkman have pled guilty to a felony for their 2020 election robocalls in Ohio. @jbarro @sarafay



/1https://t.co/d5hPpYly7f — FourMonthsHat (@Popehat) October 24, 2022

Asha Rangappa with some uncomfortable receipts:

Maybe @Reuters needs to rethink the reliability of its law enforcement sources. I mean, apart from the leaking generally, which is problematic, given what has come out since then in the Jan. 6 hearings (and the *actual* seditious conspiracy charges since filed)…really???? pic.twitter.com/1veFLhAoCj — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 23, 2022

And I’m out! My battery is about dead (in more ways than one, bah-dum-dum, PISH) so it’s time to sign off. Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do. Seriously, I’m a nerd. You could probably get away with a several things I wouldn’t do, but why push it? No threatening Mayor McSquirrel or anybody else!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...