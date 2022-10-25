Director Profile: David Cronenberg

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… David Cronenberg.

Highly recommended: Scanners, Videodrome, The Dead Zone, The Fly, Dead Ringers, Crash, A History of Violence, Eastern Promises, Crimes of the Future (2022)

Recommended: Rabid, The Brood, Naked Lunch, M. Butterfly, A Dangerous Method, Cosmopolis

Worth a look: Stereo (Tile 3B of a CAEE Educational Mosaic), Shivers, eXistenZ, Camera (short film), Spider, Maps to the Stars

Next week’s director is… Vincente Minnelli!!

