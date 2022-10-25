Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 32

Group 30 Results!



Spoiler 56.25% Slipstream Forgotten Strategy 56.25% 7 Billion Humans The Data is Wranglin’ Itself 56.25% OMORI World’s End Valentine 50.00% Timespinner Pioneer’s Horizon 43.75% Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials Brutal March 37.50% Ash of Gods: Redemption Turn the Wheel 37.50% Command and Conquer Remastered Rain in the Night (Tiberian Sons) 37.50% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Spirit Crucible Elpys 37.50% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Midnight Spiral [Mitsuto Suzuki] 37.50% Sonic Forces Infinite 37.50% Jenny LeClue: Detectivu Best Friends Forever (I’d Rather Be Burned to Death) 37.50% Crawl Ritual 37.50% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Where We Used To Be (Title Theme) 31.25% DJMax Respect/V Vile Requiem (Extended Ver.) 31.25% Kingdom Hearts III Hearts as One 25.00% Tales of Berseria Clenched fist & the sword dances [Motoi Sakuraba] 25.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Magicked Skulls 18.75% Marvel’s Spider-Man Spider-Man 18.75% Trails of Cold Steel III Concept H.M.I. 12.50% Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption Chamber Luce 12.50% Pokémon Sword and Shield Team Yell Appears! 6.25% Visage 9 6.25% Black the Fall Fear 6.25% Carrion Mirage [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 32 will be active until Wednesday October 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 31 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 33 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 32 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(51-60) Group 51 Group 52 Group 53 Group 54 Group 55 Group 56 Group 57 Group 58 Group 59 Group 60 [collapse]

(61-70) Group 61 Group 62 Group 63 Group 64 Group 65 Group 66 Group 67 Group 68 Group 69 Group 70 [collapse]

(71-80) Group 71 Group 72 Group 73 Group 74 Group 75 Group 76 Group 77 Group 78 Group 79 Group 80 [collapse]

(81-90) Group 81 Group 82 Group 83 Group 84 Group 85 Group 86 Group 87 Group 88 Group 89 Group 90 [collapse]

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 32 is open until Wednesday October 26th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...