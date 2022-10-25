Favorite Horror Movie / TV Score: The Final 4

4 Rounds. 4 Blow Outs.

The film that tried the hardest was The Exorcist, which received 10 whole votes against the indomitable Jaws‘ 22. Suspiria, The Thing, and Alien all fared worse, in that order.

The Exorcist was one of the four I was predicting to make the Final Four. But it has been eclipsed by the only TV show left: The Twilight Zone. I didn’t think of it myself, but it’s obvious in retrospect how popular and enduring and, well, creepy this score is. Like Jaws, the public understands that hearing those notes means something strange is about to happen.

Let’s get to the Final Four before Halloween. Who is going to take the crown?

