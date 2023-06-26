The Avocado’s Favorite LGBT+ Books: The Results

Happy Pride, everyone! Welcome back to the first ever (as far as I know!) poll of The Avocado’s Favorite LGBT+ Books! In the end, 43 lists were submitted, comprising an unbelievable 257 books representing LGBT+ experiences of all stripes and from every corner of the globe (and with a further 35 books receiving honorable mentions). Everyone who participated was passionate about their picks, and while there were some clear favorites, there were many, many more under-read gems – every list submitted contained at least one title unique to that list, totaling 203 of the submitted books. I think all of our reading lists just got much, much longer!

The compiled list is below, and if you want to review the full results you can see them here. Don’t forget to check out last year’s lists of The Avocado’s Favorite LGBT+ Films and The Avocado’s Favorite LGBT+ TV and Web Series, too! A huge thank you to everyone who participated – I can’t wait to read more about your favorites in the comments!

First up, the number of books per decade:

1830s: 1 book

1850s: 1 book

1890s: 1 book

1900s: 2 books

1910s: 1 book

1920s: 2 books

1930s: 2 books

1940s: 4 books

1950s: 5 books

1960s: 5 books

1970s: 10 books

1980s: 19 books

1990s: 26 books

2000s: 26 books

2010s: 88 books

2020s: 64 books

Next, a shoutout to the authors with the greatest number of books appearing on the list:

3 books: Becky Chambers, Patricia Highsmith, Alan Hollinghurst, Casey McQuiston, Sarah Waters

2 books: Charlie Jane Anders, James Baldwin, Michael Chabon, Kieron Gillen, Alexis Hall, TJ Klune, Larry Kramer, Ann Leckie, Mackenzi Lee, David Levithan, Grant Morrison, Kathryn Ormsbee, Natasha Pulley, Greg Rucka, Meredith Russo, Brian Selznick, Samantha Shannon, ND Stevenson, Brian K Vaughan, Nghi Vo, Meryl Wilsner, Jeanette Winterson, Virginia Woolf

Finally, without further ado, I am proud to present our complete Favorite LGBT+ Books:

8 lists

Fun Home by Alison Bechdel, 2006

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller, 2011

Tales of the City by Armistead Maupin, 1978

7 lists

The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde, 1890

6 lists

The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers, 2014

5 lists

The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay by Michael Chabon, 2000

Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir, 2019

Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin, 1956

Maurice by EM Forster, 1971

4 lists

Brokeback Mountain by Annie Proulx, 1997

The Color Purple by Alice Walker, 1982

Fingersmith by Sarah Waters, 2002

The Price of Salt (or Carol) by Patricia Highsmith, 1952

Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston, 2019

3 lists

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Saenz, 2012

Carry On by Rainbow Rowell, 2015

The Celluloid Closet: Homosexuality in the Movies by Vito Russo, 1981

The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune, 2020

Less by Andrew Sean Greer, 2017

Monstrous Regiment by Terry Pratchett, 2003

The Paying Guests by Sarah Waters, 2014

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, 2017

A Single Man by Christopher Isherwood, 1964

This is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone, 2019

Young Avengers by Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie, 2013-2014

2 lists

Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie, 2013

Angels in America by Tony Kushner, 1992

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall, 2020

Breakfast at Tiffany’s by Truman Capote, 1958

Brideshead Revisited by Evelyn Waush, 1945

Call Me By Your Name by Andre Aciman, 2007

Dancer from the Dance by Andrew Holleran, 1978

Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe, 2019

Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado, 2017

Hero by Perry Moore, 2007

The Invisibles by Grant Morrison, 1994-2000

The Language of Seabirds by Will Taylor, 2022

The Left Hand of Darkness by Urusula K LeGuin, 1969

Light from Eponymous Stars by Ryka Aoki, 2021

Like People in History by Felipe Picano, 1995

Love and Rockets by Jamie and Gilbert Hernandez, 1981-present

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by Jon Berendt, 1994

The Mysteries of Pittsburgh by Michael Chabon, 1988

On a Sunbeam by Tillie Walden, 2018

Orlando by Virginia Woolf, 1928

Paper Girls by Brian K Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, 2015-2019

The Passion by Jeanette Winterson, 1987

Saga by Brian K Vaughan and Fiona Staples, 2012-present

The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern, 2019

Stuck Rubber Baby by Howard Cruse, 1995

Tin Man by Sarah Winman, 2017

When the Tiger Came Down the Mountain by Nghi Vo, 2020

Whipping Girl: A Transsexual Woman on Sexism and Scapegoating of Femininity by Julia Serrano, 2007

Will Grayson, Will Grayson by John Green and David Levithan, 2010

1 list

Absolutely Remarkable Thing, An Green, Hank 2018 Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex Chen, Angela 2020 Alan Cole Doesn’t Dance Bell, Eric 2018 Alien Echo, The Grant, Mira 2019 All the Birds in the Sky Anders, Charlie Jane 2016 Almost Perfect Katcher, Brian 2009 And the Band Played On Shilts, Randy 1987 Angela: Asgard’s Assassin, Vol. 1 Gillen, Kieron and Marguerite Bennett 2015 Annie On My Mind Garden, Nancy 1982 Answer, The Sugar, Rebecca 2016 As Meat Loves Salt McCann, Maria 2002 Asumi-Chan is Interested in Lesbian Brothels! Itsuki, Kuro 2020-present At Swim, Two Boys O’Neill, Jamie 2001 Autobiography of Red Carson, Anne 1998 Batwoman: Elegy Rucka, Greg and JH Williams III 2010 Be Gay, Do Comics Nib, The 2020 Beautiful Thing Harvey, Jonathan 1996 Benny’s True Colors Paulson, Norene 2020 Birthday Russo, Meredith 2019 Blood of Olympus, The Riordan, Rick 2014 Bloom Into You Nakatani, Nio 2015-2019 Bone-Shard Daughter, The Stewart, Andrea 2020 Broadway Nights Rudetsky, Seth 2007 Bruising of Qilwa, The Jamnia, Naseem 2022 Burning Roses Huang, SL 2020 Candidly Cline Ormsbee, Kathryn 2021 Captains of the Sand Amado, Jorge 1937 Cardcaptor Sakura CLAMP 1996-2000 Care of: Letters, Connections, and Cures Coyote, Ivan E. 2001 Cemetery Boys Thomas, Aiden 2020 Charm Offensive, The Cochrun, Alison 2021 Cheer Up: Love and Pompoms Frasier, Crystal, Oscar O. Jupiter, and Val Wise 2021 Chelsea Girls Myles, Eileen 1994 City and the Pillar, The Vidal, Gore 1948 City in the Middle of the Night, The Anders, Charlie Jane 2019 City of Night Rechy, John 1963 Civil War of Amos Abernathy, The Leali, Michael 2022 Collected Poems, The O’Hara, Frank 1971 Come, Thou Tortoise Grant, Jessica 2009 Conventionally Yours Albert, Annabeth 2020 Day of Fallen Night, A Shannon, Samantha 2023 Delilah Green Doesn’t Care Blake, Ashley Herring 2022 Dōkyūsei Nakamura, Asumiko 2006 Don Leon Anonymous 1830 Doom Patrol Morrison, Grant 1989-1993 Dowry of Blood, A Gibson, ST 2022 Dragons Don’t Know Paradise Abreu, Caio Fernando 1988 Dream Boy Grimsley, Jim 1995 Drum Roll, Please Bigelow, Lisa Jenn 2018 End of Eddy, The Louis, Edouard 2014 Enemies of the State Bauer, Tal 2016 Even If It Was Just Once, I Regret It Miyahara, Miyako 2019-2021 Fa**ots Kramer, Larry 1978 Fair Play Jansson, Tove 1989 Fairly Honorable Defeat, A Murdoch, Iris 1970 Fall On Your Knees MacDonald, Ann-Marie 1996 Family Book, The Parr, Todd 2003 Fiancée Farce, The Bellefleur, Alexandra 2023 Finding Batman (in DC Pride #1) Conroy, Kevin and J. Bone 2022 Fire Next Time Baldwin, James 1963 Five Six Seven Nate Federle, Tim 2014 Freshwater Emezi, Akwaeke 2018 Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe Flagg, Fannie 1987 Front Runner, The Warren, Patricia Nell 1974 Garden God, The Reid, Forrest 1905 Gay Heritage Project, The Atkins, Damien, Paul Dunn, and Andrew Kushnir 2018 Gearbreakers Mikuta, Zoe Hana 2021 Gender Trouble Butler, Judith 1990 Gentleman Jole and the Red Queen Bujold, Louise McMaster 2016 Girl Friends: The Complete Collection 2 Morinaga, Milk 2013 given Kizu, Natsuki 2014-present Glass Woman, The Lea, Caroline 2019 Good Kings Bad Kings Nussbaum, Susan 2013 Gotham Central Rucka, Greg, Ed Brubaker, and Michael Lark 2002-2006 Grandad’s Camper Woodgate, Harry 2021 Grasshopper Jungle Smith, Andrew A. 2014 Guncle, The Rowley, Steven 2021 Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All, The Arai, Sumiko 2022-present Hani and Ishu’s Guide to Fake Dating Jaigirdar, Adiba 2021 Heartbreak Boys Green, Simon James 2020 Heartstopper Oseman, Alice 2019-present Hild Griffith, Nicola 2013 Homosexuality and Civilization Crompton, Louis 2003 Honey Girl Rogers, Morgan 2021 Honeys, The La Sala, Ryan 2022 How Do We Relationship? tmfly 2018-present How I Learned to Snap Read, Kirk 2001 How to Be Both Smith, Ali 2014 Howl Ginsberg, Allen 1956 Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl Brownstein, Carrie 2015 I Have a Feeling We’re Not in Kansas Anymore Mordden, Ethan 1996 I Kissed Shara Wheeler McQuiston, Casey 2022 I’m Gay for My Living Billionaire Jet Plane Tingle, Chuck 2015 I’m Not a Girl Lyons, Maddox 2020 If I Was Your Girl Russo, Meredith 2016 In Search of Lost Time Proust, Marcel 1913-1927 James Tiptree Jr.: The Double Life of Alice B. Sheldon Philipps, Julie 2006 January Fifteenth Swirsky, Rachel 2022 Jasmine Throne, The Suri, Tasha 2021 Jeffrey Rudnick, Paul 1994 Joseph and His Brothers Mann, Thomas 1933 Julian is a Mermaid Love, Jessica 2018 Kaguhara’s Fetish Notebook Kito, Sakeru 2022-present Kaleidoscope Selznick, Brian 2021 Kingdoms, The Pulley, Natasha 2021 Kiss Number 8 Venable, Colleen AF 2019 Kyou Kara Mirai Yoshitomi, Akihito 2019-2023 Lanterns on the Levee Percy, William 1941 Last Leaf, The Henry, O. 1905 Last Night at the Telegraph Club Lo, Malinda 2021 Leather Boys, The Freeman, Gillian 1961 Leaves of Grass Whitman, Walt 1855 (first pub.) Leopold’s Leotard Wallace, Rhiannon 2021 Letter to Harvey Milk, A Newman, Lesléa 1988 Line of Beauty, The Hollinghurst, Alan 2004 Listen Up: Voices from the Next Femininst Generation Findlen, Barbara, ed. 1955 Little Foxes Took Up Matches Kazbek, Katya 2022 Little Life, A Yanagihara, Hanya 2015 Lost Future of Pepperharrow, The Pulley, Natasha 2020 Love & Other Disasters Kelly, Anita 2022 Lumberjanes, Vol. 1: Beware the Kitten Holy Ellis, Grace, Shannon Waters and ND Stevenson 2014 Magic Fish, The Nguyen, Trang Le 2020 Magpie Lord, The Charles, KJ 2013 Male Colors: The Construction of Homosexuality in Tokugawa Japan Leupp, Gary 1997 Man Alive McBee, Thomas Page 2014 Marvellous Light, A Marske, Freya 2021 Marvels, The Selznick, Brian 2015 Me Talk Pretty One Day Sedaris, David 2000 Melissa Gino, Alex 2015 Mistakes Were Made Wilsner, Meryl 2022 Mo Dao Zu Shi Mo Xiang Tong Xiu 2015 Mooncakes Walker, Suzanne and Wendy Xu 2019 MOONFACE Kim, James 2019 Mrs. Dalloway Woolf, Virginia 1925 My Dear Lass Hu, Teleixi (Tracy) 2022-present My Sister Daisy Karlsson, Adria 2021 Nevada Binnie, Imogen 2013 Night Ocean, The LaFarge, Paul 2017 Nightswimmer Olshan, Joseph 1994 Nimona Stevenson, ND 2015 Normal Heart, The Kramer, Larry 1985 Of Fire and Stars Coulthurst, Audrey 2016 Ojja-Wojja, The Visaggio, Magdalene 2023 One Last Stop McQuiston, Casey 2021 One Man Guy Barakiva, Michael 2014 Orchid Trilogy, The Brooke, Jocelyn 1948-1950 Our Dining Table Mita, Ori 2018 Pages Passed from Hand to Hand Mitchell, Mark and David Leavitt, eds. 1997 Pansies Hall, Alexis 2016 Patricia Highsmith: Her Diaries and Journals Highsmith, Patricia 2021 Patrick’s Polka-Dot Tights McClurry, Kristen 2020 Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Chbosky, Stephen 1999 Prayer for the Crown-Shy, A Chambers, Becky 2022 Priory of the Orange Tree, The Shannon, Samantha 2019 Privilege of the Sword, The Kushner, Ellen 2006 Psalm for the Wild-Built, A Chambers, Becky 2021 Ranma 1/2 Takahashi, Rumiko 1987-1996 Raven Tower, The Leckie, Ann 2019 Real Riley Mayes, The Elliott, Rachel 2022 Revolutionary Girl Utena Saito, Chiho 1996-1998 Sacrament Barker, Clive 1995 Sailor Moon Takeuchi, Naoko 1991-1997 Sexing the Cherry Burroughs, Augusten 2000 Sexing the Cherry Winterson, Jeanette 1989 She Who Became the Sun Parker-Chan, Shelly 2021 Significant Other Harmon, Joshua 2018 Siren Queen Vo, Nghi 2022 So Far from God Castillo, Ana 1993 Sodom on the Thames Kaplan, Morris 2005 Something to Talk About Wilsner, Meryl 2020 Sovereign Daniels, April 2017 Sparsholt Affair, The Hollinghurst, Alan 2017 Star Smashers of the Galaxy Rangers Harrison, Harry 1973 Stone Butch Blues Fineberg, Leslie 1993 Stop!! Hibari-Kun Eguchi, Hisashi 1981 Summer We Got Free, The McKenzie, Mia 2012 Surrender Your Sons Sass, Adam 2020 Swimming-Pool Library, The Hollinghurst, Alan 1988 T*****: Confessions of Punk Rock’s Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout Grace, Laura Jane 2016 Talented Mr. Ripley, The Highsmith, Patricia 1955 Tash Hearts Tolstoy Ormsbee, Kathryn 2017 The Gentleman’s Guide to Vice and Virtue Lee, Mackenzi 2017 The Lady’s Guide to Petticoats and Piracy Lee, Mackenzi 2018 Three Things About Elsie Cannon, Joanna 2018 Tinderbox: The Untold Story of the Up Stairs Lounge Fire and the Rise of Gay Liberation Fieseler, Robert W. 2018 Tipping the Velvet Waters, Sarah 1998 Tramps and Vagabonds Gray, Aster Glenn 2022 True Queen Cho, Zen 2019 Tune in Tokyo: The Gaijin Diaries Anderson, Tim 2010 Twyborn Affair, The White, Patrick 1979 Under the Whispering Door Klune, TJ 2021 Unwanted, The Ricker, Jeffrey 2014 Valencia Tea, Michelle 2000 Wanting Life, The Rader, Mark 2020 Where We Go from Here Block, Francesca Lia 1989 Where We Go from Here Rocha, Lucas 2018 Who’s Your Real Mom? Green, Bernadette 2020 Woman on the Edge of Time Piercy, Marge 1976 Women Who Hate Me, The: Poetry, 1980-1990 Allison, Dorothy 1991 World of Normal Boys, The Soehnlein, KM 2000 Yentl the Yeshiva Boy Singer, Isaac Bashevis 1983 You Know Me Well Levithan, David and Nina LaCour 2016 You Should See Me in a Crown Johnson, Leah 2020

