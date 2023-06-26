Werewolves 210: Lycan of Korra – Signups

When I was a boy, I was told the story of how Avatar Aang and his friends heroically ended the Hundred Year War. Avatar Aang and Fire Lord Zuko transformed the Fire Nation colonies into the United Republic of Nations, a society where benders and non-benders from all over the world could live and thrive together in peace and harmony. They named the capital of this great land, Republic City.

Avatar Aang accomplished many remarkable things in his life. But sadly, his time in this world came to an end. And like the cycle of the seasons, the cycle of the Avatar began anew.

This is Werewolves 210: Lycan of Korra. For those of you who played/followed along with the first Avatar Werewolf game (WW 174), the setup for this game is going to be different from last time (at least, that’s what I’m aiming for–ideally, it will amalgamate concepts from each season of Korra). I am hoping for maybe 24+ players, but would like a minimum of 20 if possible. The number of people who join will determine what roles will be included, though if you’ve seen the show, you might be able to guess a few roles.

Players April Sic Anna Turkey MSD Copywight Backups: [collapse]

Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without the mod’s permission. Failure to comply may result in a modkill. Order of actions: TBD based on number of players/roles Ties will result in no kill. Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will only be activated after everyone has voted. Please be respectful towards everyone. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

