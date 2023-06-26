Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jun. 26

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Caroline, a realtor, has to bite her tongue while watching Jeopardy! with friends;

Ryan, a cheesemonger, as one might expect really knows his cheese; and

Donna, a librarian, had something blue at her wedding – an M&M. Donna is a one-day champ with winnings of $17,400.

Jeopardy!

FIRST LADIES’ RHYME TIME // HERE COMES THE SUMMER // 7-LETTER WORDS // UNITED KINGDOM ELECTION CONSTITUENCIES // LOVELY RITA // METER MADE

DD1 – $1,000 – UNITED KINGDOM ELECTION CONSTITUENCIES – Bordering Dover & Folkestone & Hythe, this district on England’s east coast has a few ancient “Tales” to tell (On the last clue of round one, Caroline added $1,600 to her leading score of $4,600.)

Scores at first break: Donna $200, Ryan $2,200, Caroline $2,600.

Scores going into DJ: Donna $3,800, Ryan $2,800, Caroline $6,200.

Double Jeopardy!

NAMES OF THE 1990s // WAR OF THE WORDS // SCIENTISTS // CLASSICAL MUSIC // TV // CROSSWORD CLUES “P”

DD2 – $1,200 – CLASSICAL MUSIC – Tan Dun, an Oscar winner for this 2000 Ang Lee film, recently composed an operatic work called “Buddha Passion” (On the first clue of DJ, Ryan moved into second by adding $2,000.)

DD3 – $2,000 – SCIENTISTS – When Tycho Brahe died in 1601, his protégé, this astronomer, succeeded him as “imperial mathematician” (On the last clue of DJ, Donna opted not to try and put the game out of reach, dropping just $1,000 from her score of $19,800 vs. $11,600 for Ryan.)

Donna trailed early in DJ, then turned in the strongest performance in the round to carry a solid lead into FJ at $18,800 vs. $11,600 for Ryan and $7,400 for Caroline.

Final Jeopardy!

20th CENTURY EVENTS – It was immediately reported “the flames are still leaping maybe 30, 40 feet from the ground the entire 811 feet length of” this

Donna and Ryan were correct on FJ. Donna didn’t bet quite enough to cover double of Ryan’s score, but it was still enough to prevail, adding $4,000 to win with $22,800 for a two-day total of $40,200.

Final scores: Donna $22,800, Ryan $21,822, Caroline $0.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the 7-letter word that describes a payment given by a feudal vassal to a lord, or a type of band such as Oasish, is tribute.

Clue selection strategy: DD2 was the first selection of DJ and DD3 was the last. That means every single top-row clue and the entire category in which DD2 was found were selected before anyone bothered to look for DD3 in the bottom row of SCIENTISTS.

Judging the writers: if you’re planning to watch the “Ozark” finale but haven’t yet, be warned that the writers’ odd tendency to put spoilers into clues was on display here.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Canterbury? DD2 – What is “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”? DD3 – Who was Kepler? FJ – What is the Hindenburg?

