Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 8

Top 16 Results

Top 8! The quarter-finals.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

This round will end on Monday, June 5th at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Stats!

Spoiler Celeste has an unreal round, going undefeated to represent half the top 8. The game also avoids any civil war matchups today; there’s a chance we have an all Celeste Final Four. Of course, the Other Four aren’t slouches themselves, so we’ll see how it shakes out. Also, longtime second-place game Paper Mario: The Origami King finally bows out here, after both its remaining songs lose. Given how the Old Guard (loosely defined as the games that faced the runoff) has otherwise fared in this tournament Celeste looks even more impressive. 4 songs (1 game) Celeste 1 song (4 games) VirtuaVerse [-1]

Cuphead

Dicey Dungeons

Tetris Effect Remember The Fallen (6 games): Paper Mario: The Origami King [-2]

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

Blue Reflection

Bugsnax

Deltarune Chapter 1

Paradise Killer [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...