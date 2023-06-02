Be a DOLL and Check Out the Weekly Shuffle Thread!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! With the Barbie movie coming out soon, it looks like playing with dolls is back in fashion again… so why not celebrate one of the oldest and simplest toys in history by making our special word of the day DOLL!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Doll” in the title of them! But if you’ve outgrown such childish things (or if you prefer to call them “action figures”) you don’t have to feel left out! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...