Job Rants Thread – 6/2/2022 – So…Lunch?

Okay, so I lied. I don’t have anything interesting to talk about, this week. (Big shock) In fact, if I’m being uncomfortably honest, I was trying to think of a topic until just a short while ago while making a sandwich. After making and eating said sandwich, I still had nothing. Indeed, I found myself more focused on just how good that sandwich was than anything else, and just now seeing that sentence typed out on the screen makes me wonder if I should even continue with this train of thought, lest you start looking at me funny.

…To Hell with it. Long and short of it, I got to thinking about lunch. Specifically, what the idea of it was to me as a working stiff versus now. Whereas currently, I’m passively able sate my midday hunger anywhere between 11:30 AM to 1:30, as a working stiff, my lunch break was 12-noon on the dot, and, in both the minutes leading up to it, and any minutes I had to spend working over my break, my body let me know it. I’m talking irritability, distracted behavior, even hunger pangs on one occasion; and anyone who knows the slightest bit about me knows that I’m not exactly the type of person to ever suffer from missing a meal.

Yep, and all of that for what, you may ask? A simple 30 min. respite with a sandwich, banana, and energy drink. 15 min. if I had to run across the street to the Mexican place. Also, not everyone in the office took lunch at the same time, so depending on the day, I could either be commiserating with the group, or stuffing my maw in silence. That was it; and yet; it was still time that I coveted more strongly than anything. Thinking back on it, now, it probably wasn’t healthy to have only one actual break throughout the entire day. But hey, if nothing else, it encouraged creativity around taking one’s bathroom breaks.

And so ends another rambling tangent from me; now, it’s your turn. Hopefully, your breaks are less urgent; or at the very least, staggered better than 30-goddamn minutes per day.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And remember: It’s always lunchtime somewhere.

