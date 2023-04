“Canyon” is a song by The Kelley Deal 6000 from the band’s debut album Go to the Sugar Altar, released in 1996 when the band Deal is better known for being a member of (The Breeders) were on hiatus. The Kelley Deal 6000 would go on to record one more album the following year (Boom! Boom! Boom!) before Deal disbanded the group to rejoin The Breeders in 1998.

