WW 205: Love is Werewolf – Day 5

When students entered the school theatre and found the horrific sight of murder, they first assumed it was simply a dark scene from an upcoming production of a tragic romance. But when they couldn’t get their classmate Louis to get up, they realized this was no act.

Goat / Louis is dead. He was Vanilla Town.

Gendo Ikari had hoped he’d had have no trouble controlling these teens, but by this point he had more than enough. He attempted to sprint out of the school. But from the shadows, some held out their leg and tripped him from the top of the school staircase. He went stumbling down to his death.

Copy / Gendo Ikari is dead. He was Kei Shirogane (Little Sibling – Substitue Jailer)

Players 1. Side Character / Umetarou Nozaki 2. Sic Humor / Unnamed Man 3. Moo / Mrs. CrumpleBottom 4. Raven / Horse Prince Yuuma Kobachi Osaragi (Jailer) 5. Malthusc / Nariyuki Yuiga – Vanilla Town 6. Otakunomike / Bench-kun 7. Wasp / Bolonco Yu Ishigami – The Dejected Lover 8. Eleanor / Dread Pirate Buttercup 9. Hoho / Picard Miko Iino (Rolled Town) 10 . Jam / B’kaw – Chika Fujiwara (Love Detective) 11. Cork / David Attenborough 12. Goat / Louis Vanilla Town 13 . Abby / Yumeko Jabami Tabletop Player (Wolf) 14. Copy / Gendo Ikari Kei Shirogane (Little Sibling – Substitue Jailer) 15. DourifLeMoko / Yukino Miyazawa 16. Queequeeg / Cheryl Bombshell 17. Nuka 18. Josephus / Jewell Skateboarder Vanilla Town 19. MSD / Truck-Kun – Tabletop Player (Wolf) [collapse]

Roles TOWN – 10 3 PLAYERS 5 2 Vanilla Town 5 1 Rolled Town Chika Fujiwara (Love Detective) – Chika is on the hunt for the latest love gossip on her fellow students (Checks what relationships a player is in if any)

Ai Hayasaka (Spy Maid) – Hayasaka has more than one skill in her bag of tricks

– Hayasaka has more than one skill in her bag of tricks Miko Iino (Public Morals Committee Enforcer) – Miko is on the lookout to break-up those behaving INappropriately on school grounds. (Breaks couples up / slash prevents forming of)

Kobachi Osaragi (Public Morals Committee Officer) – Osaragi will meet her club duties by sending students to detention. (Town Jailer)

Kei Shirogane (Little Sibling) – Ready to step up in another’s place, if needed. (Substitute – Replaced Jailer) WOLVES – Four 3 PLAYERS The Academy’s eccentric Tabletop Gaming Club has decided to liven school spirit by designing a deadly school-wide game of Werewolf. And they get to play the part of the Wolves themselves. LOVERS – 5 4 Players In this game, Lovers are independent trying to survive to the conclusion of the game (when all Wolves have been killed or Wolves outnumber other remaining players) while still in a relationship. Once formed, Couples get shared chats, and will die together when either is killed. Each Lover has unique traits to their role and who they can couple with. Kaguya Shinomiya – The Icy Lover –

– Miyuki Shirogane – The Over-Achieving Lover

Yu Ishigami – The Dejected Lover – Each night, you’ll be able to choose a player to confess your love to. They will then get the choice: Accept or Reject you. If they accept, you get to be a Couple. Survive to the end of the game in a Couple to meet your Win Condition.

Nagisa Kashiwagi – The Basic Lover

Maki Shijo – The Tragic Lover [collapse]

Rules Typical werewolf rules apply. A day phase where you vote for who to kill, a night phase where rolled players use their powers. Game concludes when all Wolves eliminated, or Wolves outnumber remaining players. DO NOT QUOTE from any private discord chat. Do not edit comments Aim to participate with at least 3 posts per day Roleplaying not required but encouraged (and it’s okay with me if you RP happens to overlap with a role in the game) Non-Required Daily events to be expected, with potentially valuable rewards. Ties settled by RNG among Tied Players. VT Message: You are a regular student of Shuchiin Academy, just trying to get by All votes must be cast before Auto-Kill can be triggered. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Friday, April the 28th at 6PM CST

