You Gotta Fight For Your Right To Friday Politics Thread

Today’s Trans Musician comes from Uruguay and is an independent musician with a very pretty singing voice and lovely guitar work. It’s Mocchi! Their newest album 1990 is a great starting point and I highly recommend it and Mañana Será Otro Disco from 2016.

A recent single from this year. Real cute video

My favorite song from Mañana Será Otro Disco

My overall favorite of theirs

That’s all she wrote! Before I go though please read up on The Chinook Nation and their fight for legal recognition by the Federal Government

