The Wednesday Politics Thread Heats Up or Cools Down

Happy Wednesday, Politicados! I know that many of you are deep in the throes of winter, but here in Cordytown it’s forecast to be a nice 76 degrees today, so it feels like spring is already here, which makes me feel refreshed and renewed but also like there’s way too much pollen way too early. Why don’t we settle into the day by looking at what has happened on this day in Avocado history?

2022: Russia invaded Ukraine, which dominated the conversation for the day.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: HP shared a song from Tayla Parx. The Woman+ thread talked about the experience of Asian Americans. Elden Ring headlined new game releases.

2021: A grim milestone of 500,000 deaths from COVID. During his confirmation hearings, Merrick Garland committed to prosecuting insurrectionists.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: HP chose to spotlight Chaka Khan. A thread on sci-fi serial The Phantom Empire. Calliope Corner for poetry. Late to the Party on 12 Monkeys.

2020: Ctrl + F “coronavirus” 9 results. It’s starting to spread across North America and Italy begins going into lockdown. Meanwhile, the focus in the US remained the Democratic primaries, where Bernie had done incredibly well in the first 3 challenges (South Carolina had not yet happened).

Elsewhere on The Avocado: How We Got Here focuses the fight for “simple justice” by Chinese-Americans. A delightful pet thread.

2019: R. Kelly charged with sexual abuse. A story in the NYT about Klobuchar’s treatment of her staff. Facebook took data from health apps, even from users not on Facebook.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Reviews for Oscar-nominated shorts. Game of Thrones rewatch revisited season 6 episodes 7 and 8.

2018: A content warning, as the aftermath of the Parkland shooting loomed heavily over the thread.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: A dinosaur thread! Also a thread on Brendan Fraser’s interview with GQ in which he talked about his career and abuse.

Be kind and thoughtful today. Cheers.

