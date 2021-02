Calliope Corner #2

Poetry is a literary art. It is distinct from non-fiction and fiction. Poetry can overlap with fiction/non-fiction, e.g in Lucretius’s De Rerum Natura (The Nature Of Things), prose-poems and purple prose. The earliest poems were written in Africa and concern hunting. The oldest surviving written poems are the Pyramid Texts of Kemet (Egypt) and the Epic of Gilgamesh of Sumeria.

Ozymandias by Percy Bysshe Shelley

I met a traveller from an antique land

Who said: `Two vast and trunkless legs of stone

Stand in the desert. Near them, on the sand,

Half sunk, a shattered visage lies, whose frown,

And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command,

Tell that its sculptor well those passions read

Which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things,

The hand that mocked them and the heart that fed.

And on the pedestal these words appear —

“My name is Ozymandias, king of kings:

Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!”

Nothing beside remains. Round the decay

Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare

The lone and level sands stretch far away.

https://www.poetry.com/poem/29194/ozymandias

What poems are you reading/writing this week?

Prompt: Why/how did you start reading poetry?

