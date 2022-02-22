Tuesday’s Politics thread is a big ball of NO.

I don’t wanna. Just nope. I’m a nope on a rope. A rope of knotted up nopes. A soapy, knotted, rope of nopes.

I don’t wanna have a war in Ukraine. I don’t want it for the people of Ukraine, I don’t want it for Russian people, I don’t want it for anyone. Let the record show that this ‘Ham would like for Putin to decide he’s put on enough of a show, and that he’ll go ahead take his big boy toys home.

But that doesn’t look like what’s going to happen:

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's United Nations ambassador, addresses U.N. Security Council meeting: “We demand from Russia to cancel the decision on recognition and return to the table of negotiations.” https://t.co/fSHvay6FEc pic.twitter.com/DtlKov9glC — ABC News (@ABC) February 22, 2022

And also this:

Kenya makes strong statement opposing the undermining of the sovereignty & territorial integrity of #Ukraine during the emergency meeting of the #SecurityCouncil at 9pm on 21st February. See full statement delivered below 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/3S36UNW7OE — Permanent Mission of Kenya to the UN 🇰🇪 🇺🇳 (@KenyaMissionUN) February 22, 2022

In other news I will not link to, because it’s even further out at the end of my nope-rope is Rittenhouse’s dumbass media accountability bullshit. GTFOH dude.

Sorry, your normally sunny Sheleeta is nowhere to be found today. I’ve eloped with the nope-rope. So you know what that means, everybody has to be extra patient and kind with each other. And who does that include? It includes yourself and it includes myself. Which is why I shared this here today. So everybody take a breath, take a knee, take a nap if you need it. Yes, you can print this out and take it to your boss to tell them I said it was cool if you took a nap. No threatening anyone. We’ll get through this, too.

