The Night Thread Writes in Cherokee (Feb. 21)

On this date in 1828, the first edition of the Cherokee Phoenix was printed, using English alongside the Cherokee syllabary created by Sequoyah (who also happened to be featured in today’s Jeopardy! game). A syllabary is a writing system where each symbol represents a syllable. Sequoyah’s system of 85 characters (plus an obsolete 86th) was easy to learn, and within a decade of its completion, almost all Cherokee were able to read and write in their native language. This ability to communicate by print media helped the Cherokee stay informed and maintain a national identity in the face of displacement and forced assimilation.

Happy Night Thread!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...