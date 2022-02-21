Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Feb. 21

Here are today’s contestants:

Henry, a physician & professor, whose prison dog escaped, but then came back;

Lynde, a server, was driven to frequent Disney visits by hurricanes; and

Carter, an attorney, discovered that a t-shirt cannon is a poor investment. Carter is a one-day champ with winnings of $17,401.

Jeopardy!

ARTISTS ON THE MOVE // THE KOREAN WAR // TREES // LAS VEGAS HOTEL NAMES // TV DOUBLE TAKES // ENDS WITH “OUT”!

DD1 – $800 – TREES – This giant tree bears the name of a Cherokee leader who created a writing system (Henry won $1,200 from his leading score of $4,200.)

Scores going into DJ: Carter $3,800, Lynde $3,200, Henry $6,400.

Double Jeopardy!

AROUND THE WORLD IN 50 SECONDS // BAD PEOPLE IN BOOKS // SPACE: KIND OF HUGE // THY FEARFUL SYMMETRY // BACK ME UP // SCRAMBLED HATS

DD2 – $2,000 – SPACE: KIND OF HUGE – Launched in 1989, the Galileo craft took the long wav ’round to this planet in a 6-year, 2.4-billion-mile circuitous route (Henry won $2,200 from his total of $9,200 vs. $9,800 for Carter.)

DD3 – $1,600 – BAD PEOPLE IN BOOKS – Smallpox is but one of the retributions suffered by the villainous Madame de Merteuil in this 1782 French novel (From third place, Lynde lost $5,200 on a true DD. If she had been correct, she would have led into FJ and almost surely would have won the game.)

Scores going into FJ: Carter $9,800, Lynde $6,000, Henty $12,600.

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORIC EUROPEAN FAMILIES – This family has been traced to the Mugello valley around the year 1200 & the name suggests the trade of physician

Everyone was correct on FJ. Henry added $7,501 to win with $20,101.

TV troubles: In TV DOUBLE TAKES, in which two character names of an actor were combined and players had to name the performer, no one knew “Rose Nivens” (Betty White) or “Little Joe Ingalls” (Michael Landon).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is sequoia? DD2 – What is Jupiter? DD3 – What is “Dangerous Liaisons”? FJ – What is Medici?

