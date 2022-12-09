Werewolf 197: Sweet Werewolf High #4, POWER PLAY

Kimberly’s eyes widened with surprise as she felt the sharp point of a knife against her back.

“Don’t say a word,” the unfamiliar voice instructed her. Kimberly felt a shiver of excitement go up her spine, she wondered what her mysterious kidnapper could be interested in. Kimberly was blindfolded and led to a car that she instinctively knew to be a Ferrari 308/GT.

After a long drive, Kimberly and her mysterious escort arrived at the recently abandoned Morrow Mansion. Kimberly was led to a room where her host untied her blindfold, on the floor was a mural of a giant ouija board. Kimberly whirled around to gaze at the enigmatic person and was met with familiar blonde-green eyes and dimple in the left cheek. Something was off though.

“You’re not Jessica or Elizabeth Wakefield.” Kimberly observed, her burgundy eyes boring into the host’s.

“Well aren’t you a clever, little goth? You’re right, I’m neither of them. I’m better than them. I am Nora Chapelle, and you Kimberly Hall, are going to summon my sweet sister, Margo.” Nora declared, her eyes blazing as she pointed her knife toward the ouija board.

“You’re lucky I have my special summoning candles with me.” Kimberly pulled out two bright red candles and placed them on either side of her, unlit. Kimberly sat on the floor and with a deep breath, began her summoning process. Slowly an image formed of a beautiful girl with blonde hair and soulless blue eyes.

“Margo?” Nora whispered, her lower lip trembling. She reached out to the astral image but as soon as her hand made contact, her sister’s face disappeared.

“No. No! Margo! I killed my own sister…”

The knife slipped from Nora’s hand in her state of shock, stabbing Kimberly. Enraged at the perceived betrayal, Kimberly lit her two candles and threw them at Nora.

They weren’t candles, they were dynamite.

Wasp has died. She was JOHN PFIEFER (Wolf Roleblocker)

Thoughts has died. She was NORA CHAPELLE (Serial Killer)

Roles 9 TOWN Elizabeth Wakefield She’s a total snoop top reporter for her high school newspaper The Oracle, investigator and part time lover Jessica Wakefield She’s the center of attention and is willing to do anything to be the most popular, 1 shot vig – earns 2nd shot if she hits Bruce Lila Fowler Takes a spin in a lime green Triumph, jailer Enid Rollins Would do anything for Elizabeth, including dying, bodyguard Todd Wilkins Elizabeth breaks up with Todd but the next day they’re back together like nothing happened, part time lover Regina Morrow Has a heart murmur. Dies if Cocaine or majority day votes her, immune from night kills while Cocaine exists, vote martyr (5) Sweet Werewolfite – Your only job is to be attractive and vote for the next dance’s Royalty, vanilla town 2 WOLVES Bruce Patman Drives out of town for one night in his Porsche with the license plate 1BRUCE1, wolf commuter Cocaine Kills Regina if day votes her, must be on Regina at end of day, wolf bounty hunter Scott Daniels Strands people making their day vote useless, wolf voteblocker John Pfiefer Blows up your house to block night your night action, wolf roleblocker 0 INDEPENDENT (SKs are both dead, how dare you) Margo Desperate to replace one of the twins, serial killer Nora You killed her sister, Margo, serial killer Players MSD – Wednesday AdaMSD Josephus – Dave Davison, vigintoquintuplet jake – Mrs George aka Cool Mom Sweet Werewolfite Wasp – Kimberly Hall John Pfiefer, Wolf Roleblocker Goat – Valley Goat Sweet Werewolfite Hayes – Dudley Marlowe – 90210 Margo, Serial Killer Pablo Pizazzo – Reporting from Spider Fashion Week Tiff – Channing Tatum Regina Morrow, Vote Martyr Nate – Hidden Valley Ranch Thoughts – SVH Wiki Quotes Nora Chapelle, Serial Killer Hols – Tiffany Turtle Lindsay – Evan Hansen Sweet Werewolfite Cop – Movie-realistic Teacher Enid Miss Rim – Foxy Mama’s Sweet Werewolfite Indy – Lenny Wosniak, normal high school kid Stars – 10 Things I Hate About You Chum – Veronica Sawyer Sweet Werewolfite April – Jimmy Carter Sic – 500th Day of Summer Cocaine, Wolf Bounty Hunter Copy – Tammy Metzler Sweet Werewolfite Flubba – Corey Hotline Eleanor – Luz, Witch Extraordinaire Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a boyfriend-kill. Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most fun at the party. All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights. The ghostwriters often forget to update the SWH Bible, oops! Ties will result in all tied players being killed. Should a GIRLBOSS (Get In a Relationship, Last Babe to Obey Stays Single) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Twilight will be Sunday, December 11th at 12pm Pacific/2pm Central/3pm Eastern/8pm WET/9pm CET

What will Town do with themselves after a chaotic Day 3? Find out in Sweet Werewolf High #73 REGINA’S LEGACY

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...