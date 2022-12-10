The WPT Features Zero Puppies

Hello, Politicados. Today’s header birds are a pair of cranes photographed in Poland’s Kampinos National Park. The park was founded in 1959 and in 2000 was added to UNESCO’s list of biosphere preserves. On the outskirts of the park lies the village of Zelazowa Wola, birthplace of composer Frederic Chopin. Zelazowa Wola means “Iron Will,” which I think we can all agree is a pretty sweet name for a place.

Please enjoy some music by Chopin and make me proud down there in the comments. Have a good weekend!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...