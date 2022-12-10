30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 10: Best December Traditions

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

Today, we want to talk about the month of December overall. While Christmas is the big day itself what other traditions do you have? Do you do tree-trimming on a specific date or days/weeks before the holiday? Are there specific parties that you put together? Does your work or school do something?

Bonus question: New Years Eve shenanigans – best and worst!

