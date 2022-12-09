The Night Thread Is Quite Tall

Today, the tallest living man turns 40. Born 10 December, 1982 in Mardin, Turkey, Sultan Kösen currently stands at 251 cm (8 ft. 2.82 in.). Turkey is also home to the world’s tallest living woman, but it’s not her birthday, so she can wait for her own thread.

Also born on that day, on the other side of the world was me, MacCrocodile, much shorter. I am a mere 193 cm (6 ft. 4 in.). I suspect I was malnourished as a young child or something, to grow so short for my very specific age.

a very short crocodile (right)

Enjoy your night thread, no matter how short you may be.

