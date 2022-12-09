U2 Song Tournament Round 3

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 2 Results

Match 1: “Mysterious Ways” (46) vs. “Ultraviolet (Light My Way)” (26)

Match 2: “Bullet the Blue Sky” (35) vs. “The Fly” (34) (TIE BROKEN BY ME)

Match 3: “In God’s Country” (46) vs. “One Tree Hill” (13)

Match 4: “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” (68) vs. “When Love Comes to Town” (7)

Match 5: “Pride (In the Name of Love)” (71) vs. “Some Days Are Better Than Others” (6)

Match 6: “All I Want Is You” (51) vs. “Vertigo” (17)

Match 7: “With or Without You” (59) vs. “Lemon” (20)

Match 8: “Zoo Station” (39) vs. “40” (19)

Match 9: “Where the Streets Have No Name” (57) vs. “Numb” (20)

Match 10: “Even Better Than the Real Thing” (51) vs. “Running to Stand Still” (17)

Match 11: “Sunday Bloody Sunday” (70) vs. ” Please” (3)

Match 12: “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me” (34) vs. “Red Hill Mining Town” (33)

Match 13: “One” (47) vs. “Until the End of the World” (28)

Match 14: “Stay (Faraway, So Close!)” (45) vs. “So Cruel” (12)

Match 15: “New Year’s Day” (57) vs. “Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses” (20)

Match 16: “I Will Follow” (42) vs. “Beautiful Day” (37)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me” (34) in a very close match against “Red Hill Mining Town” (33).

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “Beautiful Day” (37) in a close match against “I Will Follow” (42)

Biggest beatdown – “Sunday Bloody Sunday” (70) beat “Please” (3) by a whopping 67 votes.

Voting end 9 December, 10 PM EDT

